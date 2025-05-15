Milo the Therapy Dog brings joy to Preston care home residents

Ribble Court care home in Preston, part of Sandstone Care Group, has welcomed a very special four-legged visitor—Milo the dog. A regular guest at the home, Milo has quickly become a favourite among residents and staff alike.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Milo makes his way through the lounges and into residents’ rooms, ensuring everyone has the opportunity to interact with him. His presence has had a noticeable impact on the atmosphere within the home, encouraging conversation, increasing participation in activities, and bringing smiles to faces throughout.

The benefits of Milo’s visits have been particularly clear among residents living with dementia. The familiarity of seeing the same friendly dog provides a comforting routine and offers valuable sensory stimulation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kerry Morley, Social Activities Coordinator at Ribble Court, said: "Milo’s visits make such a difference to our residents. You can see the change in people’s mood as soon as he walks into the room.”

Resident Carol Beardsworth

Abbi Street, Social Activities Coordinator at Ribble Court, added: For some of our residents, especially those living with dementia, it’s the consistency of seeing the same dog that really helps—he becomes part of their world. We’ve noticed that after Milo’s visits, residents are more engaged in conversations and other activities too. He’s definitely one of the team now!"