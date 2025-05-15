Milo the Therapy Dog brings joy to Preston care home residents
Milo makes his way through the lounges and into residents’ rooms, ensuring everyone has the opportunity to interact with him. His presence has had a noticeable impact on the atmosphere within the home, encouraging conversation, increasing participation in activities, and bringing smiles to faces throughout.
The benefits of Milo’s visits have been particularly clear among residents living with dementia. The familiarity of seeing the same friendly dog provides a comforting routine and offers valuable sensory stimulation.
Kerry Morley, Social Activities Coordinator at Ribble Court, said: "Milo’s visits make such a difference to our residents. You can see the change in people’s mood as soon as he walks into the room.”
Abbi Street, Social Activities Coordinator at Ribble Court, added: For some of our residents, especially those living with dementia, it’s the consistency of seeing the same dog that really helps—he becomes part of their world. We’ve noticed that after Milo’s visits, residents are more engaged in conversations and other activities too. He’s definitely one of the team now!"