‘This is so needed.’

Friends and business partners Rachel Hunt and Donna Elmes have lost count of how many times they have heard that said since they set up their CIC The-Oasis in 2023. Both passionate about helping people who are struggling with a range of mental health issues, the duo host sessions every Thursday evening at Briercliffe Community Centre.

And while they have built up a regular client base they are keen to get the message out there to the people of Burnley that they exist as they want to help as many people as possible who may be struggling to get through life.

Friends and business partners Rachel Hunt (right) and Donna Elmes founded The-Oasis CIC in 2023 to help support the people of Burnley struggling with mental health issues

Offering a range of social activities, from arts and crafts to dance lessons and music-making sessions the aim of The-Oasis is to help people gain confidence, live a balanced life, and have fun in the process. Rachel and Donna’s vision is to create a holistic wellness centre that offers mental health support and relaxation therapies under one roof, targeting both emotional and physical well-being.

Their mission is to improve lives by providing accessible and affordable mental health support and relaxation therapies and they have created a welcoming and inclusive environment that promotes well-being and self-care for all.

Both are trained professionals. Donna has worked all her life in mental health and has qualifications in health and social care and counselling. Rachel is an expert in beauty therapy and various massage therapies that are known for releasing endorphins in the brain that can lift your spirits.. A good massage can also help you relax, physically and mentally.

Rachel said: “People can come along and take part in the activities we offer or they can just sit and have a brew and observe. We are here to help people on their terms. Since lockdown so many people are afraid to go out, they don’t know how to cope. So many people have been affected and we want to help them get back to living their lives.”

The duo were elated when one of their attendees told them that before she began going to The-Oasis she only went out once a week for her shopping. But since joining the group she has attended a Girls Aloud concert. Rachel said: “It felt amazing to us that in some way we have helped this person to achieve this.”

Rachel and Donna offer a listening ear to people facing challenges in life including depression, anxiety and stress.

Rachel said: “We believe in the power of conversation and connection. You can share your experiences or just enjoy the company of others. “There is no judgment, just support and understanding.”

The-Oasis is on the look out for new premises and also sponsorship so the project can grow. Rachel said: “Ideally we would like a place that has separate rooms where massage and counselling could take place in a private space. And of course sponsorship would allow us to grow and blossom and help more people.”

