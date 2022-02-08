Life-saving defibrillators installed at three of Preston's biggest grassroots football venues
Life-saving equipment has been installed on three of Preston’s most popular parks.
Preston City Council has installed defibrillators at Moor Park, Ashton Park and Ribbleton Park – the city’s most significant grassroots football sites. Match-funded by the Lancashire Football Association, the devices are located within easy reach when football matches or training are taking place.
The kits – which are in addition to an already active defibrillator at Avenham Park Pavilion – are accessible 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
Contained within a protective case and connected to a power supply, the units are maintained by the park rangers. They are inspected on a weekly basis to ensure that they are accessible, fully charged, and ready to use in an emergency. Although the funding was secured in 2021, unfortunately the delivery and installation were delayed due to a global supply shortage.
The survival rate for someone suffering a sudden cardiac arrest decreases by 10 per cent every minute. Using a defibrillator whilst waiting for the emergency services to arrive can save lives.
WATCH: Goalkeeper scores overhead kick in as Preston park football video goes viral.Coun Jennifer Mein, Cabinet member for Health and Wellbeing, said: “I’m delighted to confirm that in addition to the defibrillator currently available on Avenham Park, three additional defibrillators have now been installed at Moor Park, Ashton Park and Ribbleton Park.
“On-site defibrillators are hugely important for grassroots sports. The peace of mind provided by having this vital equipment on site 24/7 is priceless. I would like to thank the Lancashire FA for their help to fund these defibrillators making them accessible to the whole community.”
CEO of Lancashire Football Association, Simon Gerrard, said: “We are delighted to work with Preston City Council, putting life-saving equipment right at the heart of our community. We are now working in collaboration with the North-West Ambulance Service, and there are many more facilities that could receive funding. We encourage all councils within Lancashire to follow the lead set by Preston City, and work with us to make Lancashire safer for everyone”.