The two-day event, now in its seventh year, is the UK's biggest tribute festival, featuring 30 bands over two days, on two stages, with food markets, beer tents and rides.

Last year the event, at Moor Park was cancelled due to the pandemic, and this year had to be rescheduled from June, because of changes in coronavirus restrictions.

But it's finally back and, as these photos show, everyone is having a blast.

1. Come on! Fans enjoying Rockprest 2021

2. A fan enjoying the vibe of Rockprest 2021

3. Judas Priest trubute band Hellbent Forever perform at Rockprest 2021

4. Live music is so good for these fans at Rockprest 2021