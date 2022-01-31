With their side in dire straits, supporters love seeing a shot-stopper venture out of their area and forward for a set piece at the death.

That's what Dominic Jolly did for Lea United in the 93rd minute of their big local derby with Ribbleton Warriors in the Lancashire Sunday League.

United were 3-2 down at Moor Park on Sunday when Jolly came forward for a last-minute corner and produced a fine overhead kick, producing scenes of jubilation on the sidelines in the shadow of Deepdale.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The clip from the club's Twitter account, which can be watched above, has been shared widely on social media.

It has received approval from Major League Soccer side New York Red Bulls and Watford's former England goalkeeper Ben Foster, who tweeted Jolly: "Absolutely class."

He added: "Big GK coming up trumps bagging last min for a draw #gkunion."

With the goal being scored on the eve of transfer deadline day, all eyes are now on whether Jolly gets his big move before 11pm tonight...

Dominic Jolly fires home his overhead kick for Lea United.