Great way for men to lose weight... MAN v FAT is coming to Wyre

With two new clubs launching in Thornton and Poulton, grab your chance to enjoy a weekly football match, weigh in and the chance to chat with a weight management coach.

Thanks to funding from Lancashire County Council, Wyre Council is reducing the cost of the programme to £13.75 a month – half the usual price.

MAN v FAT Football is for men with a BMI of 30 or over and a staggering 90 per cent of players lose weight and get fitter once they join. MAN v FAT Football is for you even if you haven’t kicked a football since you were a kid. There’s no upper age limit and you can go completely at your own pace, so you don’t need to worry about your fitness levels. Each location runs a 14 week league, but you can sign up at any time.

MANvFAT is coming to Wyre

Sessions will be delivered by Fleetwood Town Community Trust and will take place at Fleetwood Town FC’s training ground at Poolfoot Farm in Thornton and at Baines High School in Poulton.

Participants have already lost nearly 400,000lbs in weight since MAN v FAT Football began in 2016 and men in Wyre will be aiming to add to that total, as well as improve their health and wellbeing.

Coun Lynne Bowen, Portfolio Holder for Leisure, Health and Community Engagement at Wyre Council said: “We are really pleased to be able to bring Man V Fat to Wyre and offer discounted membership to help local people improve their health. Around 90 per cent of people going to traditional weight management programmes are female. Man v Fat was set up to address this gap and give men a place to go to improve their health, lose weight, meet people and have fun.

“Whilst weight loss is the goal, these clubs are about overall wellbeing and are a great way to get out and get active. If you live in Wyre and are looking to improve your health, come and give it a try, there are two free trial sessions at Poolfoot Farm in Thornton later this month, just register on the website to secure your place.”

Head of MAN v FAT, Richard Crick, said: “It’s great to bring specialised weight loss support to men in the Wyre area and we’re excited to be working with some great partners.

“In the time we have been running, we have shown how men of all ages can tackle their battle with fat and come out victorious, so we’re excited to see how these new clubs can support men to trim their waistline and make some positive health changes.”

John Hartley, Community Cohesion and Inclusion Manager for Fleetwood Town Community Trust, added: “We are extremely pleased to be working in partnership with MAN v FAT and can’t wait to get this initiative off the ground at Poolfoot Farm, initially.

“The programme will give overweight males in the borough the opportunity to mix with likeminded people taking part in something they love.”

Details of the clubs are as follows:

Thornton

The first two sessions at Thornton on Friday 18 and 25 February are free trial sessions.

The league starts on 4 March 2022, your discounted paid for membership will begin then.

Fridays, 7pm to 9pm: Poolfoot Farm, Butts Road, Thornton-Cleveleys, FY5 4HX

Register at https://manvfatfootball.org/thornton

Poulton

League/discounted paid membership starts 7 April 2022