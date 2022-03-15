Chorley care home is branded ‘inadequate’ again as it fails to uphold people’s dignity and is not “visibly clean”

An unannounced inspection of The Gables Care Home on Southport Road, which has 17 elderly residents, took place on July 28 and August 2 2021, with the safety and leadership of the service being classed as inadequate, whilst its provision of care was classed as requires improvement.

In one paragraph, the report said: “People lived in a home that did not look visibly clean. Equipment used to support people with their personal care did not look well maintained and hygienic.”

The inspectors explained that whilst people said they felt safe, the provider failed to demonstrate that risks were consistently monitored, and they had oversight of people's safety, including of their care plans.

The Gables Care Home in Chorley remains in special measures as its latest report classes it as 'inadequate' still.

The report added: “People's dignity and privacy was not consistently upheld. People's personal information was discussed in front of other people. Confidential information was accessible to people in the communal lounge and in a shared bedroom.”

Moreover, the inspection found that records related to the administration of medicines was not complete, whilst “staffing levels did not reflect the care needs identified and record keeping was not robust or consistent to provide oversight and drive improvement.”

The inspectors also said they were not assured the provider followed current guidance on COVID-19 testing of staff, or robust recruitment procedures, making recommendations about both issues.

The care home has been in special measures since being classified as ‘inadequate’ in April 2021, and these latest inspections found “enough improvement had not been made and the provider was still in breach of regulations.”

However March’s report did add that people spoke positively about their relationships with staff, and appeared happy and relaxed in their company.

Since the previous inspection, the provider had also engaged with people and staff through formal meetings and daily interactions, whilst the management team had been working with a range of professionals to meet people's needs.

Following this latest inspection, the care home has been asked to produce a new action plan, and will face re-inspection within six months.

If improvement is not seen after this, the CQC will begin the process of preventing the provider from operating this service.