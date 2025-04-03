Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Covid vaccines are now available across the UK for those who are eligible.

The Covid spring booster scheme started on April 1 and will run until June 17.

There is concern amongst health experts after a slump in bookings from those aged over 75.

You do not have to wait to be contacted if you think you are eligible for the Covid vaccine.

Health experts have issued a stark warning to those aged over 75 after a slump in bookings for Covid spring booster vaccinations.

Bookings opened in March for those eligible for a Covid jab, with over half a million people making appointments since the booking system opened. However, uptake is currently down on this time last year and medics fear many are complacent about the dangers of Covid or are feeling vaccine fatigue.

Recent weekly figures revealed that nearly 1,000 Covid patients are in hospital on average every day (w/e 23 March).

Data from the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) on last year’s spring vaccination programme showed that those who received a vaccine were more than 40% less likely to be admitted to hospital for up to two months after vaccination, compared to those who did not.

Deputy Superintendent Pharmacist George Sandhu from Well Pharmacy, Britain’s largest independent pharmacy group said: “It may be five years since the first lockdown, but Covid hasn’t gone away. It is still out there and the vaccines being used for spring boosters have been updated since the original vaccine and target a different Covid-19 variant.

“They boost protection and give slightly higher levels of antibody against the more recent strains of Covid-19 (omicron). Being complacent could be deadly. It is important to get your booster appointment booked in. Don’t put it off and think you’ll be fine without it.

“Covid-19 can still be very dangerous, and even life threatening, particularly for older people and those with weakened immune systems. The vaccine has saved countless lives and prevented thousands from being admitted to hospital.”

Who is eligible for the Covid vaccine?

You are eligible for the Covid booster if you:

are aged 75 or over (including those who will be 75 by June 17, 2025)

are aged six months to 74 years and have a weakened immune system because of a health condition or treatment

live in a care home for older adults

Online booking for the Covid jab will close on June 16, 2025, with the last day you are able to get vaccinated June 17.

How to get the Covid jab?

You do not have to wait to be contacted if you think you are eligible for the Covid vaccine. Appointments can be booked via the NHS app, NHS website, your GP practice, local health clinic or local pharmacy.

While having your spring vaccine around six months after your last dose is the usual timeframe, you can have it as soon as three months after a previous vaccine dose. If you are eligible you can still get a Covid vaccine if you have not taken one in the past.

Are there any side effects?

The NHS advise that most side effects from the Covid vaccine are mild and will get better within one week. Common side effects can include a sore arm from the injection, fatigue, a headache, muscle aches and mild flu-like symptoms.

Serious side effects such as an allergic reaction are very rare and the medical professional delivering the vaccine will be able to treat allergic reactions immediately. There have also been rare cases of heart inflammation (myocarditis) reported after vaccination, the NHS state that most people who had this side effect recovered after rest and simple treatments.

You can find out more about how to book a spring booster jab and the latest information on Well’s Pharmacy Covid-19 vaccination service.