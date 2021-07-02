Walk-in Covid jabs available in Preston and Chorley this weekend

It is important that you check which doses and vaccines are available at each site before attending as you will not be able to receive a different vaccine for your second dose.

If you had AstraZeneca for your first dose you will only be offered AstraZeneca for your second dose. Also, there must be eight weeks between your doses.

Also, remember that walk-in appointments are subject to the availability of supply and there might be queues due to demand for the jab.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Vaccine centres at St John's Shopping Centre in Preston and Friday Street car park in Chorley will be open for walk-in jabs this weekend

If you'd prefer to make an appointment, you can still do so here.

And if you're busy this weekend but are free today (Friday, July 2), you can visit the vaccine centre in Leyland which is open for walk-in jabs until 7pm.

You can find full details on the Leyland walk-in jabs here.

Preston

Vaccine centres at St John's Shopping Centre in Preston and Friday Street car park in Chorley will be open for walk-in jabs this weekend

St John's Shopping Centre, Preston (opposite bus station), Preston, PR1 1FB

- Open Monday to Sunday - 8am to 8pm

- First and second dose Moderna and AstraZeneca

Chorley

Friday Street Car Park, Friday Street, Chorley, PR6 0AA

- Saturday, 8am to 1pm and 2pm to 8pm

- Sunday, 8am to 1pm and 2pm to 6pm

- First and second dose Pfizer and AstraZeneca

Skelmersdale

The vaccine bus will be visiting the Concourse Shopping Centre in Skelmersdale on Saturday (July 3).

Walk-in jabs will be available at the mobile clinic situated in the Food Court between 9am and 5pm.

You can view the latest figures for Covid cases in each area of Lancashire here.

Support us and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news, the latest football stories and new puzzles every day.