This is where you can get a walk-in Covid jab in South Ribble today

First and second doses of the Pfizer vaccine are available at Jubilee House on Lancashire Business Park, off Centurion Way, any time between 8am and 7pm.

No appointment is needed and the vaccines are available to anyone aged 18 and over.

Those aged 40 and over who are seeking their second dose must have had their first dose more than 8 weeks ago, whilst those under 40 must have had their first dose at least 12 weeks ago.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

If you'd prefer to avoid possible queues at Jubilee House, you can still pre-book an appointment for a specific time here.

Other Lancashire walk-in sites open today

You can also attend walk-in clinics at the following sites in Preston and Chorley today.

First and second doses of the Pfizer vaccine are available at Jubilee House on Lancashire Business Park, off Centurion Way, any time between 8am and 7pm

- St John's Shopping Centre, Preston (first and second dose Pfizer and AstraZeneca, open 8am to 1pm and 2pm to 8pm)

- Friday Street Car Park, Chorley (first and second dose Moderna and AstraZeneca, open 8am to 8pm)

Support us and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news, the latest football stories and new puzzles every day.