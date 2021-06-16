Those aged 21 and 22 can now book their Covid jab at Lancashire vaccine centres

The UK's coronavirus vaccine programme has entered the final phase of its first dose roll-out, with those aged 21 and 22 now able to book themselves in for a vaccine.

Some 972,000 texts will be sent out from today inviting them to arrange their jab through the National Booking System. It is only a week since the programme opened to all 25 to 29-year olds and just leaves those aged 18 to 20 waiting for their jabs.

Figures released this week show the NHS in England has now delivered over 60 million vaccinations, just six months after the programme launched.

Dr Emily Lawson, lead for the NHS COVID Vaccination Programme, said: "The largest ever NHS vaccination campaign is in the home stretch of the first dose roll-out the vaccine is the most important step you can take to protect yourself, your friends and family so it’s really important everybody in the latest eligible groups books themselves in to get their jab and plays their part in this huge national effort."

Over one million appointments were booked by people in their 20s in just one day last week, showing the enthusiasm of younger adults to get vaccinated and protect themselves from the virus.

"I urge everyone aged 21 and over to get your vaccines booked in as soon as possible to not only secure this extra defence for yourself, but to protect your loved ones too."

Those aged 21 and 22 can now book their jab at the vaccine site at St John's Shopping Centre, opposite the bus station, in Preston

But those aged 18 and over in Preston, who meet the eligibility criteria, can get their jabs sooner if they attend a mobile walk-in clinic in Preston.