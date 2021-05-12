800 Covid jabs available to anyone as Preston vaccine centre opens drop-in service TODAY

The jabs are being offered on a first come, first served basis at Lancashire Vaccination Centre, based at Preston Grasshoppers rugby club in Lightfoot Green Lane, Fulwood.

Broadway Pharmacy, which operates the clinic, say 800 surplus doses are being made available to anyone aged over 16.

The vaccine offered is Pfizer and the drop-in service is available between 8.30am and 1pm and again from 2.30pm to 8pm.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Broadway Pharmacy, which operates the clinic, say 800 surplus doses are being made available to anyone aged over 16

Staff say there is ample parking at the rugby club and any queues will be managed in a 'Covid-safe' way.

The Post previously visited the vaccine centre for an exclusive look inside. You can view our pictures here.The clinic has advised that anyone with allergies that might cause an adverse reaction to the jab should not attend today's drop-in service.

It is thanks to our loyal readers that we can continue to provide the trusted news, analysis and insight that matters to you.

For unlimited access to our unrivalled local reporting, you can take out a subscription here and help support the work of our dedicated team of reporters.

The jabs are being offered on a first come, first served basis at Lancashire Vaccination Centre, based at Preston Grasshoppers rugby club in Lightfoot Green Lane, Fulwood