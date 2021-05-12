No more walk-in vaccines at Preston Grasshoppers as clinic reaches capacity
A drop-in vaccine service which opened in Preston today says it is no longer giving out jabs without appointments after being "overwhelmed" with demand.
The clinic, based at Preston Grasshoppers rugby club in Fulwood, said it "reached capacity" just hours after opening this morning (Wednesday, May 12).
Hundreds of people reportedly showed up seeking a quick jab after the clinic invited anyone aged over 16 to attend, without need for an appointment.
The centre, run by Broadway Pharmacy, said it had 800 doses of the potentially life-saving Pfizer jabs which had to be used before their expiry date.
The vaccines were to be given on a first come, first serve basis, and the clinic was to stay open until 8pm to accommodate as many people as possible.
But by 1pm, the clinic had reached capacity as long queues formed in the car park outside and staff began turning people away.
The clinic said it had been 'overwhelmed' by the response but were left with no option but to suspend the drop-in service early due to "sheer demand".
It added that anyone with a pre-booked appointment should still attend and their vaccination will take place as normal.
Broadway Pharmacy has not said whether it plans to hold further 'drop-in days' in the future.
