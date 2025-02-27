A&E relatives room refurbed thanks to Preston charity

By Julie Frankland
Contributor
Published 27th Feb 2025
Updated 27th Feb 2025, 10:20 BST

The relatives room within the A&E Department at the Royal Preston Hospital has been given a make-over thanks to Preston’s Rhodi Charitable Trust.

A&E staff requested help from Lancashire Teaching Hospitals Charity, which in turn approached the Rhodi Charitable Trust, to make the room less clinical.

Rhodi Charitable Trust agreed to give the charity team £1,038 to introduce wall art, more comfortable seating and other touches that now give room a calmer, warmer and more personal feel.

Rebecca Arestidou, who is the hospital charity team’s trust, grant, fundraising impact & project officer, said: “Thank you to the Rhodi Charitable Trust for helping us transform the relatives room.

The A&E relatives room at the Royal Preston Hospital before its refurbishment, which A&E staff thought was too cold and clinicalThe A&E relatives room at the Royal Preston Hospital before its refurbishment, which A&E staff thought was too cold and clinical
The A&E relatives room at the Royal Preston Hospital before its refurbishment, which A&E staff thought was too cold and clinical

“A&E staff felt it was too clinical and cold for the families, who have to wait in there for news on a loved one. Their loved one may have been rushed into hospital as a result of an accident or other emergency. The family will therefore already be in shock at having been suddenly called to the hospital so staff felt it was important that they wait for updates in a room that’s comfortable and calming.”

Habibullah Munshi from Rhodi Charitable Trust said: “We are delighted to support the hospital once again. The NHS is very close to our hearts and we are privileged to support our local hospital.”

To find out more about the charity team’s work, go to www.lthcharity.org.uk

