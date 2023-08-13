What is Clearing?

On A Level results day, students who don’t get into their first choice university can use Clearing matches applicants to university places that are yet to be filled. It’s available to anyone who has made a UCAS Undergraduate application and doesn’t hold any offers.

What are hidden gems?

UCLan Graduation 2023

Hidden gems are the universities that really shine in a particular field.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Often less well-known or placed lower down the Complete University Guide league tables, these universities are highly rated in a certain subject area. They could be a better place for a student looking for a world-class study experience over more recognised institutions that do not fare so well in their chosen subject.

What are the North West hidden gems?

Students in the North West of England have a plethora of choices in front of them.

UCLan Graduation 2023

Click here for a walk around UCLan

In a region known for areas of outstanding beauty and famous for its music culture, it should be no surprise that Tourism, Transport, Travel and Heritage Studies is a stand-out subject. Edge Hill University ranks fourth in the UK, University of Chester places ninth and Manchester Metropolitan University is 10th. Edge Hill is also highly ranked for Social Work, placing ninth in the UK.

UCLan ranks 10th nationally for its African and Middle Eastern Studies course, and comes sixth for Health Studies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The University of Chester comes fifth for the same subject, with Liverpool in second.

“There are excellent courses in your local university”

Professor Amanda Chetwynd, Chair of the Complete University Guide Advisory Board, said: “Whether you are looking for a different course or university in Clearing our insights reveal hidden gems that students may not have spotted.