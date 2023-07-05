News you can trust since 1886
Inside UCLan: We take a look at the University of Central Lancashire as A-Level students begin to think about which Uni to choose

It’s that time of year when A-Level students are waiting for their results and starting to think about which university they would like to go to to further their studies.
By Jon Peake
Published 5th Jul 2023, 14:43 BST
Updated 5th Jul 2023, 14:54 BST

A-Level students in Lancashire and across the country have finished their exams and will already be thinking about where to further their studies ahead of results day in August.

Picking a university is never an easy choice but here in Lancashire we’ve got one of the best in UCLan.

The opening of the award winning £60 million Student Centre and University Square in 2021 gives students access to some of the best facilities in the country and the vast array of courses on offer make UCLan an exceptional choice.

You can find out all the details about UCLan at uclan.ac.uk and clearing is now open.

Have a look at the pictures below for an insight into life at UCLan.

Take a sneak peak inside the University of Central Lancashire (UCLan)

A look inside the University of Central Lancashire (UCLan)

Take a sneak peak inside the University of Central Lancashire (UCLan)

Students wear hooded forensic suits and goggles, dust for fingerprints and investigate mock crime scene scenarios.

UCLan crime scene investigation

Students wear hooded forensic suits and goggles, dust for fingerprints and investigate mock crime scene scenarios.

Rachel Jones, Shalini Kangasingham, Sophie Millar, Rose Thomas and Shafikha Patel.

UCLan dentistry

Rachel Jones, Shalini Kangasingham, Sophie Millar, Rose Thomas and Shafikha Patel.

Students in the UCLan sports science lab.

UCLan sports science lab

Students in the UCLan sports science lab.

