The proposals include 232 new residential rooms costing £23.6m and standing on the site of the former Back Halls, and a new £8.5m Students’ Union facility.

Why?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With campus life being so important at Edge Hill University, demand for on-site accommodation has continued to rise in recent years. Research into student preferences shows en-suite rooms being the number one priority when choosing preferences, something which has been factored into the design of the new offer.

An artists impression of how the new buildimgs will look

Students’ Union

At the centre of the new development will the new Students’ Union facility. Based on current students’ feedback, the new building will feature flexible spaces able to adapt to different day and night-time events, both inside and using the external space.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

CLICK here to find out where Edge Hill ranks as a university

How the new accomodation and union building could be.

There will be society rooms and open social spaces to suit students’ needs, as well as embedded technology to enable more interactive experiences. Retail, food and drink outlets and student support facilities will sit on the ground floor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Featured within the development are plans to revitalise and get the most out of the public realm space. There will be space for events like outdoor cinema or food markets, as well as external areas to meet and relax.

The plans form the second phase of the central campus development, with building work having begun last month on a new Life Sciences building costing more than £17m. The aim is for the second phase buildings to be fully operational by September 2024.

"Supporting future success”

A new Students' Union could cost £8.5m.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Edge Hill’s Deputy Vice-Chancellor Steve Igoe said: “This is Edge Hill’s largest ever investment and is integral to supporting the future success and development of the University.

"At a time when universities nationally are choosing not to invest in student accommodation, we are bucking the trend by increasing our offering and meeting demand from the many students who want to live here. Together with the new Students’ Union, this will truly revitalise the central campus and further improve our students’ experience whether they are living on campus or commuting here each day.