UCLan teams up with Recycling Lives on a groundbreaking scheme that converts scrap vehicle waste into renewable energy

A team of UCLan academics has worked with Recycling Lives, the UK’s largest end-of-life vehicles processor, to create a way of transforming hard-to-recycle ASR into energy and by-products, ensuring a reduction in waste sent to landfill.

A process called advanced thermal decomposition converts ASR waste into energy and generates by-products including char and combustible syngas.

Char can be used to create green hydrogen, while residual char may be applied as a soil modifier, and ash as construction sector aggregate.

Recycling Lives ASR team, from l-r Recycling Lives’ Dr Ala Khodier, UCLan’s Professor Karl Williams and Recycling Lives’ Gary Halpin.

Recycling Lives, which employs more than 500 people across 20 UK sites, has been trialling an innovative thermal treatment plant, with the aim of having a production model operational later this year.

Amongst other uses, the energy could fuel the latest generation of emission-free vehicles and power site operations.

The final stage of the model will see banks of repurposed batteries from electric vehicles (EV) used to store renewable energy produced by the process, and power the purpose-built EV depollution facility at the 15-acre recycling park headquarters in Preston.

Director of UCLan's Centre for Waste Management, Professor Karl Williams, who led the two-year Knowledge Transfer Partnership (KTP) study, said: “The KTP produced a thermal process transforming the residue into a saleable product and electrical energy; creating a recycling solution and removing waste sent to landfill.

“This is a fantastic example of what can be achieved when an organisation links with an academic institution, enabling us to transfer our academic research into an innovative commercial solution which is generating huge benefits for business, the environment and the wider community.”

The collaboration has been so successful that UCLan and Recycling Lives are continuing to work together on new opportunities.

Gerry Marshall, Chief Executive Officer of Recycling Lives, said: “Our new enhanced business model will make the company’s overall process cycle greener and more energy efficient. We have a long-term aspiration to reduce landfill significantly through the ASR recycling solution.