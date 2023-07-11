The Lancashire born newsreader received an Honorary Fellowship today (Tuesday, July 11) in acknowledgement of her significant contribution to journalism and broadcasting.

Victoria, 44 had herself completed a postgraduate diploma course in radio and TV journalism at the university back when it was known as Preston Polytechnic.

In a video taken by a guest at the graduation ceremony, Victoria can be seen getting emotional as she receives her award at the Sir Tom Finney Sports Centre.

BBC journalist Victoria Derbyshire became emotional whilst receiving an honoury fellowship from UCLan.

Addressing the crowd, Victoria starts by saying “Hello everyone, are you okay? I’m feeling a little bit emotional so you might have to metaphorically...” before pausing to have a tearful moment.

The celebrated journalist continued: “You might have to metaphorically put your arms around me just for a minute. I’m here with my husband, Mark, and my very good friend Tom, who graduates here on Thursday actually, thank you for having us.

"Thank you very, very much for making me an Honorary Fellow. I am so grateful and I feel truly privileged that you have decided to confer this on me. I studied here in 1990 to 91, it was a one year Postgraduate Diploma in broadcast journalism, and never in a million years, did I think I would be standing here before you 30 or so years later, accepting this, thank you. My career started in this place, and I'm really proud of that.

"The people I want to thank most actually are you, ladies and gentlemen, all the people that are graduating, all the students here today, for letting me be a part of one of the most significant days of your lives. Huge congratulations on your achievements. What you've done in the last few years while here at the University of Central Lancashire is truly the start of what I hope will be, for each and every one of you, fulfilling and incredible and happy lives. And if I could be so bold as to give you a tiny piece of advice, it’s this: live your life to the full, say yes to things that push you out of your comfort zone and make the most of every single second. Thank you.”

Also receiving honourary fellowships this year are EG Group co-founder Zuber Issa CBE, Burnley Council’s outgoing Chief Executive Mick Cartledge and Amanda Elwen, who has led and developed domestic abuse services within the county.

Taking place betweebn July 10-14 in the Sir Tom Finney Sports Centre, UCLan’s degree and award celebrations will see more than 4,000 students don their academic caps and gowns across 14 graduation ceremonies.