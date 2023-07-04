As a well known national broadcaster will next week receive a special award from the University of Central Lancashire (UCLan), we take a look at other celebrities who have been honoured by the university.

BBC radio and TV broadcaster and journalist Victoria Derbyshire will receive an Honorary Fellowship on Tuesday, July 11 to acknowledge her significant contribution to journalism and broadcasting.

Also getting recognised in next week’s graduation ceremonies are EG Group co-founder Zuber Issa CBE, Burnley Council’s outgoing Chief Executive Mick Cartledge and Amanda Elwen, who has led and developed domestic abuse services within the county.

Running from July 10-14 in the Sir Tom Finney Sports Centre, UCLan’s degree and award celebrations will see more than 4,000 students don their academic caps and gowns across 14 graduation ceremonies.

Many other famous faces have also graced the stage in Preston to receive an honourary award from UCLan, whether it’s an Honorary Fellowship or Honorary Doctorate.

Take a look at the famous lot below:

Celebs honoured by UCLan Celebrities who have been granted honour awards from the University of Central Lancashire.

Victoria Derbyshire Journalist, honoured in 2023.

Peter Purves Actor and presenter, honoured in 2022.

Sir Lindsay Hoyle Politician, honoured in 2021