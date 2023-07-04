News you can trust since 1886
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Privileges committee publishes damning report on Conservative MPs
Disgraced football club boss jailed for 13 years for £15m fraud
‘Fuel finder’ scheme to be launched to help drivers find cheap petrol
Emmerdale star dies following private dementia battle
Little Miss Sunshine actor Alan Arkin dies aged 89
Double murder investigation launched after two people stabbed to death

Victoria Derbyshire to become Honorary Fellow at UCLan but which other celebrities have been honoured?

As a well known national broadcaster will next week receive a special award from the University of Central Lancashire (UCLan), we take a look at other celebrities who have been honoured by the university.
By Aimee Seddon
Published 4th Jul 2023, 14:23 BST
Updated 4th Jul 2023, 17:15 BST

BBC radio and TV broadcaster and journalist Victoria Derbyshire will receive an Honorary Fellowship on Tuesday, July 11 to acknowledge her significant contribution to journalism and broadcasting.

Also getting recognised in next week’s graduation ceremonies are EG Group co-founder Zuber Issa CBE, Burnley Council’s outgoing Chief Executive Mick Cartledge and Amanda Elwen, who has led and developed domestic abuse services within the county.

Running from July 10-14 in the Sir Tom Finney Sports Centre, UCLan’s degree and award celebrations will see more than 4,000 students don their academic caps and gowns across 14 graduation ceremonies.

Many other famous faces have also graced the stage in Preston to receive an honourary award from UCLan, whether it’s an Honorary Fellowship or Honorary Doctorate.

Take a look at the famous lot below:

Celebrities who have been granted honour awards from the University of Central Lancashire.

1. Celebs honoured by UCLan

Celebrities who have been granted honour awards from the University of Central Lancashire. Photo: n/a

Photo Sales
Journalist, honoured in 2023.

2. Victoria Derbyshire

Journalist, honoured in 2023. Photo: submit

Photo Sales
Actor and presenter, honoured in 2022.

3. Peter Purves

Actor and presenter, honoured in 2022. Photo: submit

Photo Sales
Politician, honoured in 2021

4. Sir Lindsay Hoyle

Politician, honoured in 2021 Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Related topics:UCLanBurnley CouncilEG Group