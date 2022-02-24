UCLan and Edge Hill named in Times Higher Education's top 300 global list of new universities

The league table names the world’s best universities under 50 years old, with UCLan and Edge Hill both being listed in the top 300.

The Times Higher rankings judge universities’ teaching, research, knowledge transfer and international outlook, to create a list featuring 527 institutions in total.

UCLan featured in the Times Higher Education Young University rankings, making the top 300.

The Rankings Editor at Times Higher Education, Ellie Bothwell said: "The institutions in our Young University Rankings are united by their recent foundation dates … but the stories and circumstances around their creations are very different .

"Despite the diverse list, there is another factor that appears to connect many young universities: their ambition and ability to do things differently.

"It is this willingness to innovate and challenge the status quo that makes our ranking of the world’s top young universities something truly worth celebrating."

John Cater, the Vice-Chancellor of Edge Hill University which made the top 250.

Overall 37 UK institutions featured in the rankings, although Edge Hill, which placed in the 201-250 category, was the only 21st Century UK university to make the list.

Vice-Chancellor of Edge Hill, John Cater said: “This is a very significant achievement which reflects our outstanding teaching and research standards – we are justifiably very proud.

“To win this recognition in the same year we hold the titles of Northern University of the Year and Modern University of the Year confirms our strong position on the national and international stage and solidifies Edge Hill’s reputation as a first-class institution.”

These Young Rankings come following The Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2022, which were released last September and are the largest and most diverse university rankings to date, containing 1,600 universities across 99 countries and regions.

In these wider rankings, UCLan, which scored highest for international outlook, placed in the top 801-1000 category, alongside Edge Hill.

Nearby Lancaster University, which is too old to feature in the new university list, placed joint 122nd in the World University Rankings 2022, the university's highest position yet in the table.