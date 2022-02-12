Boohoo launches new line by a UCLan student from Fulwood

International fashion brand Boohoo will launch a new line this summer designed by a University of Central Lancashire (UCLan) student from Fulwood.

Final year fashion design student Sameera Mohmed will see her sustainable fashion collection created and sold by Boohoo after she won a competition set by the retailer, in partnership with Graduate Fashion Week, to find an upcoming student designer to create a sustainable clothing range.

The 20-year-old former pupil of Archbishop Temple Church of England High School and Cardinal Newman College beat off competition from all over the country to win the chance to work with Boohoo designers.

UCLan fashion design student and Boohoo competition winner Sameera Mohmed from Fulwood.

Based on her four-outfit collection, Sameera will develop a new spring/summer range that will be launched at this year’s Graduate Fashion Week catwalk in London.

Sameera said: “I am over the moon to be given this opportunity and I’m sure I’ll feel very emotional when I see my collection on the Graduate Fashion Week catwalk. It’s the first time I’ve entered a competition, but I knew it was time to put myself out there and see what I could produce.”

Sameera’s collection uses recycled polyester, linen and nylon and is designed for women who want to wear modest fashion that can be styled in whichever way the customer feels comfortable.

She said: “I saw a gap in the market around modest fashion and it also provided an opportunity to reflect my own beliefs through my designs. I’ve wanted to be a fashion designer since a young age and get my creativity from my mum Asma who is very proud of me.

Designs from Sameera’s collection that won the award.

“I hope to work for a fashion brand after graduating and eventually would love to launch my own clothing range.”

Sameera’s tutor, BA (Hons) Fashion Design course leader Christopher Molloy, said: “Sameera has been passionate and determined throughout her studies and it is this drive that has resulted in this amazing competition win. She has a real focus, and her work reflects this. Her understanding of design development, trends, manufacture, and customer profiling, developed in her time spent studying at UCLan, all contributed to her winning formula.

“Our students have a proven track record in being successful in national and international competitions and this is a great highlight for the course in 2022. We are proud and very excited to see the final collection at Graduate Fashion Week.”

Sameera’s Boohoo sustainable fashion line will be officially launched on the Graduate Fashion Week catwalk in London this June, with the five day event showcaseing that very best of emerging student fashion talent from around the world.