UCLan makes world university rankings

For the seventh year in a row, the University of Central Lancaster (UCLan) has made it onto the Times Higher Education World University Rankings, making it part of the top percentage of universities in the world.

The Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2022 are the largest and most diverse university rankings to date, containing 1,600 universities across 99 countries and regions.

The table is based on 13 performance indicators that measure an institution’s performance across four areas: teaching, research, knowledge transfer and international outlook.

A UCLan spokesperson said: “We are pleased to retain our position in one of the most respected university rankings in the world, especially as our scores have improved on all the individual measures, including in relation to teaching, research and industry income.

“We have again scored particularly well in the international outlook category, which reflects the percentages of international staff and students, as well as academic papers that have been co-authored with international partners. Another key area where we have seen improvements is for teaching, which takes into consideration the number of bachelor students who go on to achieve doctorates.

“This table reflects our commitment to boosting the region’s global standing and inspiring our students to reach their potential. It is very encouraging to begin the academic year on such a high note.”

Scoring highest for international outlook, UCLan placed in the top 801-1000 category, alongside nearby Edge Hill University.

Meanwhile, Lancaster University has risen by 14 places this year, placing at joint 122nd, the university's highest position yet in the table.

Lancaster University Vice Chancellor Professor Andy Schofield said: “Lancaster is proud to be an outward-facing University. We draw strength from our global outlook, welcoming the brightest and the best students and staff from around the world. Our international connections drive forward our research endeavour, ensuring we remain at the forefront of progress and we are delighted to see Lancaster’s reputation reflected in these league table gains.”