Professional theatre company signed up by summer school

For two weeks from July 19, the free summer school will run at the College in Aldwych Drive, preparing children to transition from year six at primary school to year seven at high school.

While the summer school has run in previous years, this year, thanks to funding from the Department of Education each of the 160 children attending will be given free breakfasts, a goody bag with a water bottle, headphones and an electronic tablet, as well as school stationary.

They will also get the chance to work with a professional theatre company, who will come in to run workshops and performances for the children.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Summer school leader and 2nd in Maths Mr Fern and two volunteers from the school , Holly Moffatt and Theo May.

Chantelle McDonald, blended learning coach and pastoral support, said: "It's a big school and it can be daunting for some of the children to come in.

"By coming to the summer school it helps familiarise the children with the environment, some of the teachers, and how school will run."

She added: "In previous years, there's been quite a few trips as part of the summer school, but this year it's more academic, and run to a timetable.

"But it's going to be very fun and I'm excited to be involved."