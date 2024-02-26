Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Lancaster University School of Mathematics (LUSoM), a specialist maths college on London Road in Preston, only opened in September 2022 but is already celebrating some big wins for both staff and pupils.

The sixth form college, formed in collaboration with Lancaster University and Cardinal Newman College, has just seen its first cohort of students apply for university and is “delighted” to announce that out of thirty-two students, three have received offers to study at Oxford or Cambridge University.

Harris Shahzad from Preston has had a conditional offer to study Engineering at Hertford College, University of Oxford, fellow Preston local Megan Walker has a conditional offer to study Computer Science at Keble College, University of Oxford and Paige Mitchinson from Chorley has had a conditional offer to study Maths at Churchill College, University of Cambridge.

L to R: Successful Oxbridge applicants Harris Shahzad, Megan Walker and Paige Mitchinson.

The Head of School, Peter Tiltman, said: “We are delighted that we have had success at securing places for courses at the top universities in our very first year. It is testament to the hard work put in by both students and staff, and confirmation that our stretching and inspiring curriculum which takes students beyond A-level study is working. We are proud of all of our students, and it is exciting seeing the students receive their offers from top courses around the country. We also have students applying for competitive degree apprenticeship courses, and one who is looking to set up their own business in web design.”

Females are under-represented in STEM courses across the UK- with only 27 per cent of core STEM degree graduates last year being women - so the college adds that they are particularly proud of the fact that two of the successful Oxbridge applicants are girls with places on Computer Science and Mathematics courses.

Peter said: "We believe that all students should have the opportunity to enjoy mathematics and promote diversity in our student population. We run outreach for local schools, and also offer free online revision courses for students in Y11 to help them achieve top grades in their GCSEs."

On top of its student success, LUSoM's head teacher Peter also this month won a prestigious award at a a national ceremony which promotes excellence in British education.

Peter won an award for 'Special Recognition for services to education and voluntary contribution' at the British Education Awards, presented at the Hilton Hotel in Manchester.

He had been nominated by Professor Dame Madeleine Julia Atkins, DBE, DL, FAcSS, the president of Lucy Cavendish College, Cambridge University after his work on Lucy Cavendish's Academic Enrichment Programme.

Peter said: "I am truly honoured and humbled to receive the award. I originally got involved with Lucy Cavendish's enrichment programme as a number of our students have applied for and succeeded in getting places. At LUSoM we are constantly promoting opportunities for our students to broaden their subject knowledge to make them able to access courses at the top universities.”

Head of Lancaster University School of Mathematics Pete Tiltman with his British Education Award

Amin Babor Chowdhury from the British Education Awards, said: “Peter’s work both here and overseas is an absolute inspiration and thoroughly merits this prestigious award. Aside from being an exceptional educator, he ensures the highest standards for all of his students, regardless of their background and adhering to our philosophy that great education is for all.

"The pandemic caused a huge upheaval in education, changing the way we teach and learn. The reason we got through it successfully? Educators like Peter Tiltman.”