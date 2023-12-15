This week numerous roadworks are beginning across Preston but less so than usual - perhaps the maintenance workers are helping out Santa?...

Lasting between one day and four dates, motorists are advised to avoid these areas if they can or plan their journey to give themselves more time.

As there are 21 roadworks beginning between Monday, December 18 and Sunday, December 24, we have only listed those involving closures, stop/go boards and temporary traffic lights.

So take a look at the roadworks you will most want to be aware of this week, including how long the work is scheduled to last and why:

1 . What: Road closure Why: [Utility asset works] TM REQUIRED TO PROVIDE SAFE ACCESS FOR POLE REPLACEMENT When: Dec 19 - Dec 19

2 . Why: Instalation of bus shelter by Harlite on behalf of Clear Channel - temporary closure of lane 1 required between 9:30 to 15:30 to sit HIAB When: Dec 19 - Dec 20

3 . What: Multi-way signals Why: [Highway repair and maintenance works] Recut faulty detector loops in carriageway. Superficial cut in carriageway, hence no excavation required. When: Dec 20 - Dec 20