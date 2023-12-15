Lasting between one day and four dates, motorists are advised to avoid these areas if they can or plan their journey to give themselves more time.
As there are 21 roadworks beginning between Monday, December 18 and Sunday, December 24, we have only listed those involving closures, stop/go boards and temporary traffic lights.
So take a look at the roadworks you will most want to be aware of this week, including how long the work is scheduled to last and why:
1. What: Road closure Why: [Utility asset works] TM REQUIRED TO PROVIDE SAFE ACCESS FOR POLE REPLACEMENT When: Dec 19 - Dec 19
What: Road closure Why: [Utility asset works] TM REQUIRED TO PROVIDE SAFE ACCESS FOR POLE REPLACEMENT When: Dec 19 - Dec 19 Photo: Google Maps
2. Why: Instalation of bus shelter by Harlite on behalf of Clear Channel - temporary closure of lane 1 required between 9:30 to 15:30 to sit HIAB
When: Dec 19 - Dec 20
Why: Instalation of bus shelter by Harlite on behalf of Clear Channel - temporary closure of lane 1 required between 9:30 to 15:30 to sit HIAB
When: Dec 19 - Dec 20 Photo: Google Maps
3. What: Multi-way signals
Why: [Highway repair and maintenance works] Recut faulty detector loops in carriageway. Superficial cut in carriageway, hence no excavation required.
When: Dec 20 - Dec 20
What: Multi-way signals
Why: [Highway repair and maintenance works] Recut faulty detector loops in carriageway. Superficial cut in carriageway, hence no excavation required.
When: Dec 20 - Dec 20 Photo: Google Maps
4. What: Stop / Go boards Why: side dressing When: Dec 22 - Dec 23
What: Stop / Go boards Why: side dressing When: Dec 22 - Dec 23 Photo: Google Maps