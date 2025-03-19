A secondary school in Preston has won a national maths competition.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 2024/2025 10ticks Mental Maths competition, proudly sponsored by Liontrust, has come to an exciting conclusion, and the winning school hails from right here in Preston - Archbishop Temple Church of England High School.

Over the course of an intense and action-packed eight days, schools from across the UK showcased their dedication and mathematical prowess, competing fiercely to secure a place in the top three and claim the cash prizes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The victorious pupils from Archbishop Temple CofE High School. | submit

In a thrilling battle for the coveted number spot, Archbishop Temple CofE High School locked horns with competing schools in a nail-biting race that saw the top of the table change repeatedly.

Neck and neck throughout, the competition remained too close to call until the very last day, when the ultimate victor emerged.

Overall, Fulwood’s Archbishop Temple correctly answered an incredible 384,756 questions during the competition to claim the top spot.

To reward the efforts of everyone involved at the school, they have been rewarded with a cash prize of £500, along with a trophy and individual medals.

What has been said about Archbishop’s success?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Hewitt, the teacher who spearheaded this victory for his school, said: “It was a very close race to the top for much of the week between Archbishop and a school based in Lincolnshire. In the end, Archbishop students secured a fantastic 1st place after a nail-biting final few days. Well done for all your hard work!”

Read More 19 special schools in Lancashire that hold an outstanding Ofsted rating

The Managing Director of 10ticks, Ian Fisher, shared his excitement: "It’s fantastic to see many schools across the UK embrace mental maths and challenge themselves in this competition. We hope the prizes will provide valuable support for schools and encourage even more students to develop their arithmetic skills in the future. Congratulations to all the schools that took part, and especially to our well-deserved winners!”

Simon Hildrey, Chief Marketing Officer of Liontrust, also praised the dedication of the schools and pupils involved. He emphasised the importance of maths and financial literacy as 'indispensable everyday skills' to learn before the age of 18.

If you’re a teacher from a state-funded primary or secondary school in the UK, then you can register your school for free access to 10ticks online worksheet resources and mental maths activities by signing up at www.10ticks.co.uk/liontrust and www.10ticks.com/liontrust.