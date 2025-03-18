Running between Monday, March 17 and Sunday, March 23 this year, Neurodiversity Celebration Week encourages people to think about and celebrate neurodiversity as well as challenge stereotypes they might have about it.

Neurodiversity is an umberella term which refers to all the different ways in which a human’s brain can function and it includes conditions such as autism, ADHD and learning disbalities.

These conditions can also be referred to as special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) and Lancashire County Council’s provision of SEND support has come under fire just this week with calls for the cabinet member responsible for special needs services for children to resign following a damning Ofsted report last month that highlighted “widespread and…systemic failings” in the system.

Whilst the county's SEND provision - which is the joint responsibility of the county council and the NHS Lancashire and South Cumbria Integrated Care Board - has been criticised by Ofsted, various special schools from across the county have been highly praised by the educational watchdog over recent years.

Take a look below at all the 19 special schools in Lancashire that hold an outstanding Ofsted rating as of March 2025.

1 . Outstanding special schools in Lancashire Take a look at all the 19 special schools in Lancashire that hold an outstanding Ofsted rating. | PA Photo Sales

2 . Rainbow Hub School The Ormskirk based school for pupils aged 5 to 11 was rated outstanding in Janaury 2025. | Google Maps Photo Sales

3 . Progress School The school based in Bamber Bridge for pupils aged 7 to 19 was rated outstanding in September 2024. | Google Photo Sales

4 . Linton School This Freckleton based school for pupils aged 8 to 18 was rated outstanding in July 2024. | Google Maps Photo Sales