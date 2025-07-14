Outdoor learning boost to Eccleston Primary School "Love From" Anwyl

A NEW outdoor classroom has been installed at Eccleston Primary School with the help of Anwyl Homes.

The school successfully applied to the Love From Anwyl initiative linked to new homes being built at Parr Meadows on Parr Lane, receiving £1,000 towards improvements to its outdoor spaces.

Head teacher Craig Todd said: “We were in great need of a new outdoor learning lodge as the old one was in a poor condition and beyond repair. We’re grateful to Anwyl for their generous donation towards funding a replacement. It’s a fantastic asset to our school and will benefit many children in Eccleston and the local community.”

Eccleston Primary School is around half a mile from Anwyl’s Parr Meadows development, where the final five homes are now on sale.

Anwyl’s Debbie Ward, left, pictured with Eccleston Primary School pupils and deputy head teacher Kate Cranage and their new outdoor classroom.

Anwyl area sales manager Imogen Suffell said: “Anwyl is a thoughtful homebuilder and Love From Anwyl was born from a desire to foster meaningful relationships with the communities we build in. We were happy to be able to help our near neighbours at Eccleston Primary School replace their outdoor learning lodge. We hope it will help children connect with nature and enjoy learning out in the fresh air.”

Love From Anwyl is voluntary scheme attached to the homes Anwyl is building at Parr Meadows, on Parr Lane. It’s in addition to the £500,000 of community investment linked to the development agreed during the planning process.

Other beneficiaries to share the £5,000 fund were Heskin Pemberton's CofE Primary School, Eccleston St. Mary’s Primary School, Eccleston Recreational Park, Eccleston Brass Band and Rainbow Hub.

For more information about where Anwyl is building see www.anwyl.co.uk.