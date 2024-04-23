Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Bank Hall Kindergarten on Bank Hall Drive was rated ‘good’ by the education watchdog following a visit on March 12.

The nursery, which cares for 95 children aged between zero and four, was classed as good across all four categories.

This includes the 'quality of education', 'behaviour and attitudes', 'leadership and management' and 'personal development’.

Bank Hall Kindergarten in Leyland was rated ‘good’ by Ofsted (Credit: Pixabay)

Inspectors said children “ooze with excitement as they rush into the nursery” and they “develop an understanding of the world around them”.

During the inspection, it was found staff encouraged a love of reading and children learn that books can be read for pleasure and for locating information.

The report said: “Songs and rhymes are a constant throughout the nursery. Babies giggle in delight as staff sing and sign the 'welcome song'.

“This provides great opportunities for children to develop their speaking skills and extend their vocabulary.”

Inspectors also found that staff have high expectations for behaviour, and they use “effective methods to praise and reward children”.

Support for children with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND) was also effective.

The report added: “Staff identify any emerging needs swiftly and implement focused support plans. “Staff work harmoniously with parents and professionals to monitor and assess children's progress.

“This provides a consistent approach in supporting children's care and learning.”

Children also benefited from a “well-planned curriculum” that supported their physical development, and they “enjoy using a wide range of tools, such as paintbrushes, sticks, pencils and crayons to make marks”.

Inspectors said staff worked in partnership with parents to provide ideas and activities to support children's learning at home.

“For example, staff encourage parents to play board games at home, to help develop their children's concentration skills,” the report said.

“These meaningful suggestions help to prepare children for the next stage in their learning.”

Inspectors said to improve the quality of the early years provision, the provider should: