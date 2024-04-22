Manor Green Primary School Celebrates "Time for Science Week"

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Manor Green Primary School in Denton recently concluded its highly successful Science Week, themed around the concept of "Time."

From March 8th to March 17th, students engaged in a variety of captivating activities aimed at exploring the theme and fostering a love for science.

The theme for British Science Week this year, 'time,' was the inspiration behind Manor Green's innovative approach to the week, aptly named "Time for Science Week." Throughout the week, students delved into various aspects of time and scientific exploration through a range of exciting activities.

Manor Green Science Week

The week kicked off with an exploration of the chronological order of scientific inventions and discoveries, inspiring students to reflect on the progression of human knowledge and innovation over time.

Students also had the opportunity to investigate the evolution of everyday objects, such as mobile phones, computers, and bicycles, highlighting the impact of technological advancements on society.

One of the highlights of Science Week was the whole-school investigation titled "Time to Dunk," where each class conducted experiments to determine the best biscuit for dunking based on different enquiry questions.

To end the week and showcase students' learning, Manor Green hosted a Science Fair, providing an opportunity for students to share their discoveries and celebrate the wonders of science with the wider school community.

Victoria Saville, Principal at Manor Green Primary Academy, said: “Science Week was an incredible success and a brilliant opportunity for our students to explore the wonders of science.

“The enthusiasm and curiosity displayed by our students are a testament to their passion for learning."