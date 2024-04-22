Watch more of our videos on Shots!

After the installation of a NatureArk® ‘bug hotel’ at its Alston Grange development, on Preston Road, Tilia Homes reached out to the school, to offer pupils their own opportunity to help contribute to the eco system.

The NatureArk is one of a range of unique wildlife planters developed by BioScapes® to provide a safe environment for a variety of species, where natural habitats are in short supply.

Terry Smithson, BioScapes’ Biodiversity Manager, comments: “Risk to habitats and wildlife remains high while the need for new housing continues to rise and it is imperative that developers work hand-in-hand with ecology experts and those involved in wildlife conservation to halt, and ultimately reverse, this process.

A class in conservation for pupils at local Longridge school

“BioScapes is committed to helping developers play their part by meeting the requirement for 10% net gain on new build sites, as set out in the Environment Act 2021. BioScapes units are already helping organisations across the UK to support BNG with ecology surveys documenting a 10-fold increase in species diversity and overall biodiversity gains so we are delighted to be working in partnership with Tilia Homes to help them achieve their BNG target.”

Alston Grange has been created with the environment, sustainability, and the rural countryside in mind. To the south of the development are specially designed refuges, ponds and hibernacula to create an enhance area for protected great crested newts.

Emma Pettitt, Assistant Head at Hillside Specialist School & College, adds: “Pupils from lots of classes were able to get involved and help install it our fantastic NatureArk. Not only will it look beautiful as the flowers grow, but it’ll provide a habitat for lots of different insects and other wildlife species. Terry brought some worms and even a frog for the pupils to learn about, which really captured their interest!

“We’re excited look after the NatureArk and to see the different wildlife it attracts. It will provide a discussion point for many of our classes as they learn about biodiversity and participate in forest schools. As it is near the entrance to our school it will be seen and enjoyed by parents and other visitors who come onto the school grounds. Our thanks to Tilia Homes for this generous contribution to the school and environment.”

Emily Horn, Sales and Marketing Director for Tilia Homes Northern, comments: “Our own NatureArk has been a very welcome addition to the green open space at Alston Grange, with residents and visitors alike getting a lot of enjoyment from the great work it’s doing to promote local conservation and biodiversity.

“Having partnered with the school on their fantastic vegetable patch project last year, we knew the pupils, parents and teachers alike are interested in all things outdoors and so this would be a fantastic educational, eco addition to the school.”

When complete, Alston Grange will compromise of 256 homes, including 77 affordable homes, in a range of two-, three- and four-bedroom properties.