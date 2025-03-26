Lancashire Adult Learning’s ‘Outstanding’ impact on its learners

For one student at Lancashire Adult Learning, education has been a life-changing journey. At 41, Samina, whose name we’ve changed to protect her identity, relocated to Nelson to escape domestic violence, seeking a fresh start and a pathway to independence

"Education has given me confidence and independence," she says.

When she first arrived at Lancashire Adult Learning (LAL), she was assessed at entry-level English. Within a year, she had progressed to Level 2 in English and Maths, completed multiple ICT qualifications, and is now studying ICT, Maths Level 2, and Business Administration. Her ambition is to build a career in accountancy, and she has already begun studying bookkeeping to work towards that goal.

Lancashire Adult Learning (LAL), part of Nelson and Colne College Group (NCCG), is transforming lives through education, providing opportunities for adults across the county to gain skills, confidence, and independence.

LAL Waterside Centre Accrington

Recognised as the No.1 college for adult learning in the country, LAL was awarded an Outstanding rating by Ofsted earlier this year after an inspection in December 2024, a status that NCCG has now proudly held for 20 years.

With a wide range of courses, including higher education, English for Speakers of Other Languages (ESOL), and essential English and Maths, LAL is dedicated to breaking down barriers to learning.

Many of its programmes are delivered directly within local communities, designed to help people re-engage with education, improve mental health, and reduce social isolation as well as upskill in current jobs.

Samina credits her teachers for their unwavering support, describing them as the reason she has been able to regain her confidence and take control of her future.

LAL Bestlight Community Hub

She is particularly passionate about encouraging other women from her Pakistani community to step into education, seeing it as a vital tool for empowerment and independence.

Samina added: "I want to encourage other women to take that first step because learning is key to self-sufficiency and personal growth."

For Stephen Elliot, education has been a lifeline in a different way. At 47, after two decades of struggling with drug and alcohol addiction, he decided to return to learning as part of his recovery plan.

Initially, he aimed to work in addiction services to help others in recovery, but through his studies, he discovered a passion for children’s mental health and early intervention.

Lanacshire Adult Learning

He has completed courses in substance misuse, counselling, and English, as well as children’s and young people’s mental health, and is now planning to enrol in a Level 3 qualification this September.

Despite facing challenges along the way, Stephen has found learning to be a transformative experience. "After 20 years in addiction, I never thought I’d return to education," he admits.

"The support from my tutors has been incredible, and I encourage anyone, no matter their age, to give learning a go."

His ambition is to continue to degree level, proving that it is never too late to start over.

The success of learners like Samina and Stephen is a testament to the dedication of the staff at LAL.

Sarah Haworth, Director of Tailored Learning, said: "Our learners’ stories show the real impact of adult education. Whether it's supporting career aspirations, personal growth, or recovery, LAL is committed to making education accessible and life changing.

“The recognition from Ofsted is a testament to the incredible dedication of our staff, who go above and beyond to support every learner’s journey.

“I’m incredibly proud of both the learners and the team that supports them. The impact on individuals and communities LAL has had to make education available to all is clear.

“Education is more than just gaining qualifications – it’s about finding confidence, opportunity, and a brighter future.”