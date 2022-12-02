What is International Day of People with Disabilites?

International Day of People with Disabilities, held annually on December 3, aims to promote the rights and well-being of people with disabilities across the globe. It is part is UK Disability History Month, which runs from November 16-December 15 and UCLan has organised a range of events to mark it.

What was the masterclass?

Athlete and UCLan student Rainbow Mbuangi (far right) held a goalball masterclass ahead of International Day of People with Disabilities.

Athlete and foundation year sport and physical education student Rainbow Mbuangi marked UK Disability History Month by raising awareness of Paralympic sport goalball, delivering a masterclass for his peers to show them how enjoyable, competitive and inclusive the sport is. The 19-year-old was born with aniridic glaucoma, a rare condition where the iris does not form properly and he lost his sight at eight-years-old.

Rainbow, who plays for England’s Blind Football Team and represents the Mersey Sharks in goalball, said: “Goalball is an indoor, 3-aside team sport for athletes with visual impairment where players have to throw the ball along the floor into the opposition’s goal while defending their own goal. All players are required to wear eyeshades to make the game fair.

“I’ve been playing the sport since 2016 when I took part in a taster session at school and realised how much I enjoy it. By showing able-bodied people how fun and competitive goalball is, I want to help make the sport more accessible and inclusive for all.”

Goalball was originally established after World War Two to help rehabilitate visually impaired veterans and has grown considerably over the last 60 years. It is now played in 112 countries and has been a Paralympic sport since 1976.

In goalball, players (all wearing eyeshades) have to throw the ball along the floor into the opposition’s goal while defending their own goal.

What does Rainbow hope to acheive?

Rainbow excelled at football and goalball whilst at St Vincent’s School for Sensory Impairment in Liverpool and now uses his sporting talent to raise awareness, having been an ambassador for disability sports for a long time.

He even came into UCLan when he was just 15-years-old to lead blind football sessions with sports students, and has twice spoken in Parliament to address disability sport access.

A UCLan student taking part in goalball.

Rainbow added: “It’s not just about demanding access to sport, it’s about taking the time to learn what sports people want to play and finding ways to build up participation.

“Sport is a great vehicle for breaking down stereotypes and encouraging people to feel safe and empowered in an inclusive environment. I’m proud to lead an event as part of UCLan’s Disability History Month. I really hope the people who came along today have left thinking they’d like to try goalball again.

“My long-term plan is to set up a goalball team at UCLan that will play competitively in a league. This could be the template for more disability sports to be introduced at UCLan and I’d love to get the wider community involved too.”

What did people who took part say?

Music production and performance student Erin Boyce, said: “I’m registered as blind myself and have always wanted to give goalball a go. I’ve enjoyed taking part and also meeting like-minded people who are keen to promote disability sports.”