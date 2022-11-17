Disability History Month in pictures: UCLan launches its month of activities to mark the annual event

This week, the University of Central Lancashire launched its Disability History Month celebrations, take a look at pictures from the launch below.

Disability History Month began on Wednesday, November 16, and runs until December 16, and UCLan has put together a range of events aimed at raising awareness and fostering support for those with seen and unseen disabilities.

The annual event, which this year has the theme ‘Disability, Health and Wellbeing’, promotes and celebrates historical contributions of people with a diverse range of disabilities, by discussing the challenges and structural barriers they faced, and creates a platform for their advocacy for equality and human rights.

UCLan’s activities launched yesterday (November 16) with ‘Campus and Community Wellbeing Wednesday’, an event held on the University Square. Open to staff, students and the community, there was adapted bikes to try, the Paralympic sport of Boccia (related to bowls), blind football, and parachute games. Senior leaders at UCLan formally opened the event, then members of the Staff Disability Network and Disabled Students Society shared their plans for the month ahead.

Pro-Vice Chancellor for Academic Leadership and Equality, Diversity and Inclusion, Professor Ebrahim Adia, said: “It’s brilliant that we’re bringing together the UCLan community, and wider Preston community too, to recognise and celebrate those with seen and unseen disabilities – not just throughout history, but today as well.

“We want our University to truly represent our society, and marking Disability History Month in this way, with a range of initiatives to help create understanding and support, is a big step on our journey to create a healthy, safe and positive environment for staff and students - one which embraces diversity and fosters a culture of learning and belonging for all.”

A focus for the month is Neurodiversity; debunking the myths, and seeing the world through neurodivergent eyes. To help with this, UCLan is launching its first Neurodivergent Staff Network, a forum in which colleagues can share their experiences and learnings.

Other events of note include a ‘DisabiliTea and Cake’ event on November 22, which will celebrate UCLan’s disabled student and staff community, as well as providing an opportunity for disabled students to connect with inclusive support staff.

The months’ events are being led by staff and students, alongside organisations such as Disability Equality North West and sight loss charity Galloways.

CEO of Disability Equality North West and Preston City Councillor Mel Close said: “UK Disability History Month is still relatively new, only starting in 2010, so it’s really important that large organisations support and promote the month with a range of activities and events to highlight the day-to-day issues disabled people face, but also to celebrate the lived experience and achievements of disabled people – we have a history of oppression, institutionalisation, lack of choice and control and discrimination, and we must never forget that.

“As a community we really appreciate the disabled campaigners who fought so hard for the human rights we have today. This year’s theme is ‘health and wellbeing’ – we lost many good people in the recent pandemic and many disabled people struggled in so many ways - it’s important to remember and learn from history including more recent history. Disability Equality (NW) Ltd is delighted to be working with UCLAN to raise awareness and mark UK Disability History Month 2022.”

Take a look at images from Wednesday’s launch event below:

