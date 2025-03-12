A multi academy trust with various schools across Lancashire has won multiple prestigious educaton awards.

Endeavour Learning Trust staff at the The MAT Excellence Awards. | submit

Endeavour Learning Trust, which has six schools in Lancashire and two in Sefton, is celebrating winning not one but three awards in the National Multi Academy Trust (MAT) Awards.

What is Endeavour Learning Trust?

Endeavour Learning Trust is a growing multi academy trust that currently encompasses four secondary schools and four primary schools across Lancashire and Sefton.

Those in Lancashire are Burscough Priory Academy, Wellfield Academy, Tarleton Academy, Ormsirk School, Northbrook Primary Academy and Brindle Gregson Lane.

The trust says it prides itself on its family ethos, collaborative approach, and dedication to making a positive difference to the lives of children, young people, and the wider community.

What are the MAT Awards?

The National Multi Academy Trust (MAT) Awards celebrate the successes and achievements of the MAT system by rewarding outstanding work.

The winners were announced at the National Multi Academy Trust Conference on March 6 2025 in Milton Keynes.

What awards has Endeavour Learning Trust won?

The trust won awards for overall MAT of the year, medium sized MAT of the year and trust leadership team of the year.

A Trust spokesperson commented: “These awards recognise the dedication and hard work of the trust’s leadership, staff, and wider community.”

What else has the Trust said about their acheivements?

David Clayton, Chief Executive of Endeavour Learning Trust, said: “It was a genuine privilege to collect these awards on behalf of our children, colleagues and communities.

“We’ll celebrate this success right across our trust, because it’s a reflection of what each of our colleagues do, day in and day out, for our wonderful young people.

“I couldn’t have been more proud to represent all our staff and students at these prestigious awards.”

Three of the Endeavour Learning Trust schools: top left Burscough Priory Academy, bottom left Ormskirk School, right Norhtbrook Primary School. | Endeavour Learning Trust

Is anything else exciting on the cards for the Turst?

Separately, Endeavour Learning Trust has been shortlisted in four categories at the Multi Academy Trust (MAT) Excellence Awards 2025 too.

The trust has been nominated for the following awards:

MAT of the Year – Acknowledging excellence across all areas of the trust.

Community Trust of the Year – Celebrating commitment to community engagement and support.

Trust Executive Team of the Year – Highlighting the collaborative efforts of the executive leadership team.

CEO of the Year – Recognising outstanding leadership and vision.

The MAT Excellence Awards celebrate the achievements and impact of multi-academy trusts across the country.

The winners will be announced at a gala dinner and awards ceremony on Thursday, 19 June 2025, at the Leonardo Tower Bridge in London.