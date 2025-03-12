The 15 Lancashire secondary schools that are the hardest to get into

National Offer Day last week was a tense time for many families and unfortunately not all children in Lancashire received the school allocation they had wished for.
According to Lancashire County Council, 86.1% of children were awarded their first-choice school but that means 13.9% may have been left disappointed.
While a school-by-school breakdown for the 2025-2026 academic year will not be released until later this spring, the latest available DfE figures show which Lancashire secondary schools were the hardest to get into in September 2024.
So take a look at the gallery below to see the secondary schools in Lancashire which were hardest to get into, based on 2024-25 DfE figures