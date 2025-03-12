The 15 Lancashire secondary schools that are the hardest to get into

Aimee Seddon
By Aimee Seddon

Senior Reporter

Published 12th Mar 2025, 11:18 BST
Updated 12th Mar 2025, 12:20 BST

As parents recently found out which schools their Year 6 children will be attending this September, we have scoured the data to find the schools in Lancashire that are the hardest to get into.

National Offer Day last week was a tense time for many families and unfortunately not all children in Lancashire received the school allocation they had wished for.

According to Lancashire County Council, 86.1% of children were awarded their first-choice school but that means 13.9% may have been left disappointed.

While a school-by-school breakdown for the 2025-2026 academic year will not be released until later this spring, the latest available DfE figures show which Lancashire secondary schools were the hardest to get into in September 2024.

So take a look at the gallery below to see the secondary schools in Lancashire which were hardest to get into, based on 2024-25 DfE figures

The 15 secondary schools in Lancashire that are the hardest to get into

1. Hardest Lancashire secondary schools to get into

The 15 secondary schools in Lancashire that are the hardest to get into | Google Maps

317 pupils put this school as their first choice but only 167 first choice offers were handed out which is a success rate of 52.68%

2. Broughton High School

317 pupils put this school as their first choice but only 167 first choice offers were handed out which is a success rate of 52.68% | Google

246 pupils put this school as their first choice but only 139 first choice offers were handed out which is a success rate of 56.50%

3. Corpus Christi Catholic High School

246 pupils put this school as their first choice but only 139 first choice offers were handed out which is a success rate of 56.50% | Google

169 pupils put this school as their first choice but only 100 first choice offers were handed out which is a success rate of 59.17%

4. Moor Park High School and Sixth Form

169 pupils put this school as their first choice but only 100 first choice offers were handed out which is a success rate of 59.17% | submitted Photo: Submitted

