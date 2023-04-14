Gender pay gap in Preston: 19 companies failing to close the gap, including Lancashire Police and Preston College

Many employers across Preston are still failing to close the gender pay gap, new figures show.

April 4 was the deadline for employers across Great Britain to submit their 2022/23 gender pay gap reports to the UK government. Returns from more than 10,000 companies and organisations across the country show four out of five (79.4%) still pay men more than women on average.

The results also reveal gender pay gaps remain at many employers in Preston, such as Lancashire Police, Lancashire County Council, Preston College and Napthen’s solicitors.

Only workplaces with 250 or more employees have to submit a gender pay gap report. The gap is calculated as the difference between median hourly earnings of men and women, as a proportion of men’s earnings. It excludes overtime and bonuses.

Not every employer failed to close the gender pay gap last year. The figures show more than 800 across Great Britain reported no gender pay gap, representing 7.9% of employers. More than 1,300 (12.7% of employers) across Great Britain were also found to be paying women more on average than men.

In Preston, the non-profit organisation Integrate (Preston And Chorley), financial instution Nco Europe and North East Convenience Stores (based at Spar Distribution Centre) had no gender pay gap, whilst some employers paid women more, namely Preston City Council (where women’s median hourly pay is 6.1% higher than men's), Akinika Debt Recovery (1.3% higher) and Arch Finance (0.01% higher).

How does your workplace compare? Here we list employers with the biggest gender pay gaps in Preston.

You can also search for an employer’s gender pay gap using the interactive table on our sister site, NationalWorld.com.

1 . Lancashire Constabulary (Saunders Lane, Hutton) Women's median hourly pay is 25.2% lower than men's.

2 . Krs Finance/Key Retirement (Midgery Court, Pittman Way) Women's median hourly pay is 24.8% lower than men's.

3 . Napthens Llp (7 Winckley Square) Women's median hourly pay is 24.2% lower than men's.

4 . Bako Group Limited (74 Roman Way Industrial Estate) Women's median hourly pay is 20.1% lower than men's.