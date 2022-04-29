The school’s Pupil Council decided on each class having its own sponsored event, with all the money raised by the school going to Save the Children and the work they are doing in the Ukraine.

The sponsored events included the Nursery children’s Bear-a-thon, a Fun-Run, a Dance-a-thon, year 2’s Jump-a-thon, year 3’s Bike/Scooter-thon, year 4’s Car Wash, year 5’s Colour-Run, and the year 6 children completed a Climb-a-thon, climbing the height of Britain's highest mountain using the climbing equipment in the hall.

Year 4 teacher, Sam Mosley, said: "The children in our pupil council really wanted to do something to help the people of Ukraine and so each class came up with their own fun way of raising money.”

"As one of the projects of Save the Children at the moment is working hard to help Ukrainian children, we felt it would be a good focus for our fundraising. The response from our school community has been unbelievable which demonstrates how we have all been touched by the tragic events unfolding in Eastern Europe.”

Sam’s year 4 class were sponsored by parents for their car wash, and received donations of sponges and car shampoo.

On Friday (April 30), they cleaned 17 cars belonging to both parents and staff, and sold brews and biscuits whilst the parents waited.

Speaking on the day, Sam added: “Everyone worked so hard, got wet and covered in bubbles! It was great fun but we are all exhausted now! We only had 17 children today so it was a monumental task and they really enjoyed using the power washer to get the suds off! I was so proud of their focus, care and attitude towards this task - they worked brilliantly as a team.”

Although more sponsor money is set to come in next week, Sam’s class has already raised £190, while the school altogether has surpassed the £1000 mark.

Our photographer headed down to the school on Friday to see some of the fundraising activities take place, take a look at the photos below:

