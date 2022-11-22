Active Lancashire Awards 2022: winners are announced and they include those from Preston, Chorley and South Ribble
Sporting community groups, schools, businesses and individuals from across the county were all celebrated at this year’s Active Lancashire Awards, which took part at Ewood Park in Blackburn on November 18.
This year marked the 20th event run by the charity Active Lancashire, but the first with a brand new name. Formerly known as the Lancashire Sports Awards, the relaunched Active Lancashire Awards aim to celebrate local health, inclusion, community cohesion and healthy workplaces as much as sporting achievements.
The event was attended by 350 people, with 120 nominees waiting to find out if they had won an award. As well as the 12 winners, who each received a trophy, judges decided to award six others with Highly Commended trophies due to the high caliber of nominees.
A number of people from Preston picked up awards including inclusive Rugby Club Typhoons RUFC, who won Club of the Year; and Christ the King Catholic High School which won Secondary School of the Year for championing sport and health, running a high number of community focused and inclusive activities, even during the pandemic.
Chris Goulding, chairperson of Typhoons RUFC, said: “It was a huge honour to be included in such a fantastic event with so many incredible nominees and have our work recognised. As an inclusive club our ethos is so in line with what Active Lancashire is all about; providing the opportunity for those who may otherwise not have the chance, resources or confidence to engage in sport, so winning Club of the Year means a huge deal. It’s validation that what we do really matters and makes a difference to people’s lives.”
The event started with personalized congratulatory video messages from Olympic medallists Becky Adlington and Colin Jackson, as well as the former women’s goalkeeper for England Rachel Brown-Finnis.
In her video, Becky said: “Well done to all for being nominated for an Active Lancashire Award. Be proud of all you do to champion sport and inclusivity in your community, you guys are absolutely fantastic.”
Adrian Leather, Chief Executive of Active Lancashire, then opened the event alongside Gary McEwan, HR and Business Improvement Director from headline sponsor Interfloor.
In his speech, Adrian said: “Our awards exist to celebrate the tremendous efforts of our finalists in leading significant improvement and change for individuals, teams and communities. Celebrating your contribution has never been more important, with the pandemic and cost of living having further deepened inequalities of who can access activity sessions. There has been increased pressure on clubs, schools and businesses to deliver health initiatives too, yet they are perhaps even more important than ever in helping to keep our county connected, and mentally and physically well.”
Gary McEwan said: “Whilst we are not a sport related company, our employees certainly are and through the years there has been a great involvement in local clubs. Today we boast runners, martial arts, iron men, footballers and even a triathlete currently competing in the middle east for Great Britain. It is an absolute honour to be headline sponsor and support the work by Active Lancashire and every club, school and organisation here.”
As well as celebrating people, the awards also raised £836 for the British Red Cross Ukraine appeal through a raffle, with prizes donated by Say Two CIC and Active Cycles. Acoustic duo Becky & Josh provided entertainment to guests while they enjoyed a three-course meal, and sponsers Forbes Solicitors provided guests with a glass of prosecco on arrival, with other sponsers presenting trophies to winners.
The full list of winners:
Active Workplace of the Year Sponsored by Business Health Matters
Winner: Blackpool Coastal Housing
Highly Commended: Leyland Trucks (South Ribble)
Club of the Year
Winner: Typhoons RUFC (Preston)
Highly Commended: Pendle Forest Orienteers
Coach of the Year
Winner: Ross Goodwin (Blackpool)
Contribution to Active Communities (Group) Sponsored by Progress Group
Winner: Philip Wright Crown Green Bowling Academy
Contribution to Active Communities (Individual) Sponsored by Challengethrough Sport Initiative
Winner: Julie Brooks (Wyre)
Health and Wellbeing Award Sponsored by Calico and Spark
Winner: Justine Taylor (Burnley)
Highly Commended: Victoria Danson (Chorley)
Primary School of the Year
Winner: Baxenden St Johns CE Primary School (Hyndburn)
Secondary School of the Year
Winner: Christ the King Catholic High School (Preston)
Uniting Lancashire Award
Winner: Together We Can Do (Blackpool and Fylde)
Highly Commended: Sophie Wilding (South Ribble)
Volunteer of the Year
Winner: Shane Gregson (Hyndburn)
Highly Commended: Zohra Sarfraz (Blackburn)
Young Achiever of the Year – Sponsored by Interfloor
Winner: Liberty Heap (Burnley)
Highly Commended: Charlotte Holmes (Pendle)
Jimmy Armfield Lifetime Achievement Award - Sponsored by the Cardboard Box Company
Winner: Chris Keene (Burnley)