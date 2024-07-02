Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This Lancashire school were named NFL Flag Championship victors after competing in one of the UK’s fastest-growing sports!

A school from Lancashire has been crowned the 2024 UK NFL Flag champions after winning a competition in Loughborough.

Mount Carmel R.C High School from Accrington have earned a VIP experience at this year’s NFL London Games, after securing victory at the biggest-ever UK NFL Flag National Championship, which took place on June 26 in Loughborough.

260 children attended the event as 28 schools took to the field in the centrepiece of the UK NFL Flag Calendar.

Following their win, the girls will travel to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London to watch the 2024 NFL London Games. | Ben Lumley

The competition has seen strong growth across the country, with 343 schools entering events at the local level, a 78% increase from 192 last year.

Mount Carmel R.C High School became the first-ever team to clinch the Girls Under 15s (Girls Secondary) championship with a 19-0 win over Hinchingbrooke School from Huntingdon.

The school from Accrington will now travel to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, this October to enjoy an unforgettable experience at the 2024 NFL London Games.

The event was the biggest NFL Flag Championships ever hosted in the UK. | Ben Lumley

Flag football is the non-contact version of American Football, played by boys and girls, and is one of the fastest-growing sports globally.

A host of NFL stars attended in Loughborough, including the UK’s Efe Obada and Travis Clayton, alongside former Chicago Bears tight end Kaseem Sinceno.

Three European Championship-winning Great Britain Women Flag Football players, Ellie Thorpe, Kellie Barrett, and Kate Bruinvels, and Sky Sports NFL presenter Neil Reynolds, were also in attendance and presented the winning schools with their medals.

Henry Hodgson, NFL UK & Ireland General Manager, said: “This was the biggest NFL Flag Championships we have hosted in the UK, and it was incredible to see children across the country come together and compete in what was a terrific day.

“Growing flag football participation here is a key priority for the NFL. We currently have 60,000 young people from over 650 schools playing NFL Flag in the UK, and we’re committed to reaching 100,000 youth players on the program by 2026.”

Mount Carmel R.C High School became the first-ever team to clinch the Girls Under 15s championship. | Ben Lumley

The International Federation of American Football (IFAF) and the National Football League are investing in the development and growth of flag football at both grassroots and elite levels around the world.

Fast, highly accessible and inclusive, the non-contact format of the game is spearheading extraordinary growth in participation globally.

Played by over 20 million people across 100 countries, women and girls are driving some of the fastest growth.