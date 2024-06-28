Lancashire teenager arrives at prom with four-legged plus one in matching dress

By The Newsroom
Published 28th Jun 2024, 18:15 BST
Forget a limo or a sports car. This Lancashire teen decided to do something a little bit different for their prom.

Proms are big news in Britain these days.

Each year high school students who are celebrating the end of their Year 11 exams up the ante more and more.

Many of course chose to enter their proms riding in style in luxury sports cars or limos with their plus one.

Madison Samways with her adorable plus oneMadison Samways with her adorable plus one
Madison Samways with her adorable plus one | Contributed

Others, on the other hand, choose to do something a little bit different to take things up a notch.

This was the case when a pupil at Penwortham Girls' High School rocked up to her prom with an adorable plus one.

Madison Samways arrived at Ribby Hall Village on Thursday with her horse that was modelling a matching dress!

Over in Blackpool, four students rocked up to Armfield Academy’s prom on a variety of mini vehicles.

These Blackpool teens also decided to do something a little different for their promThese Blackpool teens also decided to do something a little different for their prom
These Blackpool teens also decided to do something a little different for their prom | Contributed

Greeted by a cheering guard of honour, the students delighted spectators as they pulled up on a tiny tractor, car, go kart and hoverboard.

Footage from the scene shows onlookers laughing and clapping as the boys attempted to steer the vehicles to the entrance.

One parent described the entrance as the “best arrival of 2024”.

