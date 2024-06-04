Hyndburn Primary Schools ranked 2024: Top 15 primary schools in Accrington, Oswaldtwistle and Great Harwood

Sam Quine
By Sam Quine
Published 4th Jun 2024, 13:48 BST

The top 15 performing primary schools across this Lancashire district according to official statistics

The best performing primary schools in Hyndburn have been ranked based on the latest academic attainment data.

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone.

We’ve analysed the government data to reveal the Hyndburn primary schools with the highest reading, writing and maths scores.

The overall score takes into consideration the average marks and the percentage of pupils achieving at a higher standard and the overall percentage of pupils at the schools achieving their expected standard.

So here are the 15 best Hyndburn schools based on academic performance:

The school has 51% of its pupils meeting the expected standard, with 11% of pupils achieving at a higher standard.

1. Accrington Hyndburn Park Primary School, Accrington

The school has 51% of its pupils meeting the expected standard, with 11% of pupils achieving at a higher standard.

Photo Sales
The school has 82% of its pupils meeting the expected standard, with 14% of pupils achieving at a higher standard.

2. St Nicholas Church of England Primary School, Accrington

The school has 82% of its pupils meeting the expected standard, with 14% of pupils achieving at a higher standard.

Photo Sales
The school has 75% of its pupils meeting the expected standard, with 5% of pupils achieving at a higher standard.

3. St Peter's CofE Primary School, Accrington

The school has 75% of its pupils meeting the expected standard, with 5% of pupils achieving at a higher standard.

Photo Sales
The school has 79% of its pupils meeting the expected standard, with 15% of pupils achieving at a higher standard.

4. St Mary's Roman Catholic Primary School, Oswaldtwistle

The school has 79% of its pupils meeting the expected standard, with 15% of pupils achieving at a higher standard.

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Primary SchoolsAccringtonSchoolsLancashire

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.