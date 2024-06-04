The best performing primary schools in Hyndburn have been ranked based on the latest academic attainment data.

We’ve analysed the government data to reveal the Hyndburn primary schools with the highest reading, writing and maths scores.

The overall score takes into consideration the average marks and the percentage of pupils achieving at a higher standard and the overall percentage of pupils at the schools achieving their expected standard.

So here are the 15 best Hyndburn schools based on academic performance:

1 . Accrington Hyndburn Park Primary School, Accrington The school has 51% of its pupils meeting the expected standard, with 11% of pupils achieving at a higher standard.

2 . St Nicholas Church of England Primary School, Accrington The school has 82% of its pupils meeting the expected standard, with 14% of pupils achieving at a higher standard.

3 . St Peter's CofE Primary School, Accrington The school has 75% of its pupils meeting the expected standard, with 5% of pupils achieving at a higher standard.