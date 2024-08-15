55 fabulous pictures of students across Lancashire opening their A level results

Take a look at this picture gallery of students up and down the county receiving their A-Level results today.

This morning, thousands of students in Lancashire nervously opened their A Level and T Level results after two years of hard work.

You can read all about the latest results day news from across Lancashire in our blog here but below we have shared some of the fabulous photos of our county’s students enjoying the day.

Whilst you can find specific photo galleries for Blackpool and the Fylde College, Blackpool Sixth Form College, Cardinal Newman College and Runshaw College elsewhere on our site, in the following gallery we have collated as many schools as we can.

Congratulations to all those who received their results today and we wish you luck with whatever comes next!

Pupils at Runshaw College on A Level results day

A Levels Runshaw College

Pupils at Runshaw College on A Level results day

Students at Cardinal Newman College earlier today as they picked up their results.

A Level results Newman College

Students at Cardinal Newman College earlier today as they picked up their results.

A Level results at Westholme School, Blackburn

A Level results Westholme School (1)

A Level results at Westholme School, Blackburn

A Level results at Westholme School, Blackburn

A Level results Westholme School (2)

A Level results at Westholme School, Blackburn

