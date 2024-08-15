Lancashire A Level results 2024: Live updates as students across the county get their grades
We’re bringing you all the latest A-Level news from across the county as they come in, so take a look below.
You may need to refersh the article in order to see the most recent updates.
A Level results day Lancashire
It's all smiles at Blackpool Sixth Form
Students at Blackpool Sixth Form will be celebrating in style tonight
Westholme School thrilled with A Level performance
Westholme INSPIRED Sixth Form Principal, Paul Taylor, added: “We have achieved remarkable success this year with 80% achieving their first-choice university and Degree Apprenticeship. This is an outstanding accomplishment.”
Runshaw College’s Class of 2024 have celebrated their results in style
Following a successful A Level results day, Runshaw College students are heading off to some of the most prestigious destinations in the country, keeping the proud tradition of Runshaw excellence alive says the college.
Students were invited into college to celebrate their amazing achievements over the last two years. A special Results Day breakfast was held in the Silverdale student hub, in which students were also invited to have photos taken with their parents and carers.
Principal Clare Russell said, “We are so proud of our Runshaw Class of 2024 as they finish their very own Runshaw stories, they have been an absolute delight to work with.
“Here at Runshaw our simple ambition is that all our students are happy and fulfilled whilst achieving their dreams during their time with us, and our Class of 2024 exemplify this wonderfully.
“Their excellent progression on to high-quality destinations, including Oxford and Cambridge and other top Russell Group Universities, to Medicine, Dentistry and Veterinary Science courses, to prestigious conservatoires and to competitive degree apprenticeships, all goes to show just what Runshaw students can achieve with their hard work and dedication!.
Thank you Class of 2024, we are so very proud of you. Now go and show the world that you have the ‘Runshaw Advantage’!
Nelson & Colne College shares successful case stories
Jamaal Sajid
Jamaal Sajid is going places, Cambridge or Manchester University to study medicine to be precise, after achieving A*,A, A, A in biology chemistry and physics.
Jamaal from Nelson was recognised earlier this year by the Premier League, who named him one of their Community Captains, in recognition of the community work he does with Burnley FC in the Community (BFCinC).
Gary Goldsmith, who teaches Jamaal Chemistry at Nelson and Colne College, said: “Jamaal is an outstanding student academically and the extracurricular and volunteering work he undertakes with enthusiasm and commitment is quite remarkable. He’s a fantastic example to the rest of his peers and I know he’ll go on to be a success in whatever field he sets his mind to.”
Jamaal said: “I’m really pleased with my results. Nelson and Colne College is the perfect learning environment: the connections that you build, the encouragement the opportunities, I don’t believe there’s anywhere better to study to be honest. It’s given me so much.”
Tom Lowther
18=year-old Tom Lowther from Barrowford is reaching for the stars after he achieved a Distinction in T level Engineering.
Tom, who hopes to do a degree in aerospace after taking a year out to travel and work, was able to get 350 hours work experience at local engineering firm Merc Aerospace which he said was invaluable.
He said: “My whole time at college and at Merc has been such a great experience and I’ve learnt so much. The facilities at the college are excellent and that’s really important when you’re studying a practical subject.”
Tom’s advice to students about to start on their next step after school is: “ Work hard but enjoy it and take all opportunities that are offered to you.”
Cora Gane
Cora Gane, 18, from Barnoldswick, is celebrating her A Level grades of A*, A*,A, A, in Religious Education, EPQ, English Literature and Sociology.
She will now continue her studies at Durham University where she will read English Literature.
Cora said: “I am feeling so shocked and so happy with what I have achieved. I can’t believe it.
“My confidence and self-belief has grown massively during my time at Nelson and Colne. This is thanks to the teachers – they have been my rock and have given me constant encouragement and feedback to guide me on my way to achieving these grades.”
Having enjoyed activities outside of the classroom, Cora will miss her role as the netball team captain and the welcoming environment of the college which she says: “helped to curate a positive environment”.
Inspired by TV presenter Stacey Dooley, Cora’s has her sights set on a career that helps others in society, with a special interest in the environment and inequality research.
Cora also shared her pearls of wisdom for future A-Level students, she said: “Even if you don’t think you’re academic, don’t put yourself in a box – my story goes to show that you can achieve anything if you put the work in and seek support.”
Alex Swarbrick
Alex Swarbrick is flying high after achieving a Distinction in Engineering and Manufacturing processing.
He took every opportunity given to him at Nelson and Colne College and is going on to study Aerospace Engineering with Pilot Studies at UCLan.
Alex, who had the chance to gain valuable work experience and build those important work connections, said: “I’ve had such a great time but i think my highlight was the residential teambuilding trip. It gave me so much confidence both in my work, how to conduct myself and it really brought the class together – it was such a great experience.”
Alex’s advice to future students is “Pick your course carefully, make sure it’s something you want to do and that you’d enjoy.”
Moneeb and Haseeb Mohammed
It’s a double celebration for twins Moneeb and Haseeb Mohammed whose 18 th birthday coincided with collecting their impressive A Level results.
Moneeb achieved A*, A, A in Psychology, Law and Sociology and is now heading to The University of Manchester to study Law with ambitions of becoming a judge or a solicitor, inspired by his older brother who works in the legal world.
His twin, Haseeb, also plans to join Moneeb at The University of Manchester where his A*, A, A in Sociology, Biology and Chemistry have confirmed his place as a Medicine undergraduate.
Moneeb said: “I am extremely happy with my results – I was very nervous but I’m now so relieved to have achieved what I need to take my next step towards my dream of working in law which I’ve hoped to do ever since I was little.”
The twins each cited the support they received from their teachers during their time at Nelson and Colne College, and the encouragement they received along the way towards gaining their desired grades.
Eesaa Ameen Gulza
Eesaa Ameen Gulza, hopes to work in design and development within the aerospace industry after progressing to the University of Nottingham to study.
Eesaa, 19, from Keighley, is looking forward to studying aerospace engineering – including a year in industry – after achieving a DDD* in his Engineering BTEC.
He said: “I’m very happy. I was expecting lower so to get the maximum grade is great news. I’m definitely on track for my dream career. I have always had a passion for plane spotting.
“Aerospace engineering combines my passion for maths and physics too.”
Essa, who said he was particularly proud of achieving distinctions in all of his course assignments, added: “During my time at college I carried out work experience at BAE Systems in Samlesbury. I received lots of support from my lecturers who helped me develop my knowledge and interest in engineering.
Speaking to future students, he said: “I would advise all students coming into the college to work hardand make the most of the opportunity. If they do that, I am sure they will not only make a success oftheir studies but really enjoy their time at Nelson & Colne College.
Kainat Shah
Kainat Shah, 18, from Nelson has achieved a Distinction * after studying a T Level in Healthcare Science.
She is now planning to continue her studies at UCLan, studying Biomedical Science and hopes to gain work experience in her chosen field.
Kainat said:“My results reflected how well my teachers supported me. I don’t think you can’t get the grade you want without trying.”
Preston College celebrates 100% pass rates
Preston College is celebrating this results day with 100% pass rates in a range of technical subjects, including T Level Professional Construction, T Level Health (Adult Nursing), and Level Three Extended Diplomas in Applied Science, Uniformed Public Services, Performance & Production Arts, and Sport amongst others.
These fantastic results will ensure that hundreds of students will be progressing to their chosen destination of university, an apprenticeship or full-time employment.
Simon Nixon, Principal and Chief Executive said: “Preston College has had another fantastic year of results with 100% pass rates in a broad range of subjects. These results show that we continue to deliver in line with our vision of transforming lives through education, enabling our learners to progress to higher level study or employment and making a positive contribution to meeting skills needs in Lancashire.”
Preston College is the only college in Lancashire to have been recognised by Ofsted in making a ‘strong contribution to meeting local skills needs’, and the college says these results reinforce the positive impact that our technical curriculum makes in responding to local and regional skills priorities.
This September will see Preston College begin its 50th year of delivery from the St. Vincent’s Road campus in Fulwood, providing the opportunity to celebrate the achievements of many thousands of learners from within Preston and the wider community.
Simon Nixon adds: “The 50 year celebrations will shine a spotlight on some of the amazing achievements of Preston College Alumni over the years. The learners leaving us this year are joining a very successful alumni community and we are incredibly proud of all of them.
“We have also had an increased number of applications for September, and we are looking forward to welcoming a new cohort of learners who will undoubtedly benefit from our excellent resources, delivery and support.”
Rossall Sixth Formers celebrate another record breaking year of fantastic examination results
Rossall School says its commitment to academic excellence continues to yield outstanding outcomes for its students with yet another set of fantastic public examination results across all three distinctive curricular routes on offer.
Earlier this Summer, students enrolled upon the International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme received their results, achieving an average diploma score of 34 points which, from both a national and global perspective, constitutes a very strong performance. This morning it was time for those students who have spent the last two years studying for A levels and/or BTEC qualifications to celebrate their successes.
Almost half of all grades awarded to Rossall students this summer were A* or A and, amongst those studying BTEC, well over 80% achieved nothing lower than a Distinction.
In terms of UCAS points, almost 60% of the Upper Sixth Form cohort at Rossall come away from their examinations with the equivalent of AAB (at A level) or above.
A high number of students also achieved a clean sweep of ‘A*’ and ‘A’ grades, whilst there was a 50% increase in the proportion of ‘A*’ grades awarded and a 25% increase at ‘A/A*’.
Every year Rossall students progress to some of the most prestigious university courses in the UK and this year is no exception, with Rossall students starting a diverse range of undergraduate studies at various Top 20/Russell Group universities.
A considerable number of students are also moving on to study at some of the most academically sought after destinations around the world including Australia, USA, Spain, Japan and the Netherlands.
Additionally, students have secured places on highly competitive degree apprenticeship programmes at BAE Systems and Fujitsu. The school says their success is reflective of an industrious culture amongst the student body as well as the multiple opportunities available at Rossall to develop the social and communication skills necessary to succeed in some of the most successful international companies.
Individual Successes
Daniel Cahalin and James Devine, stand out as two of Rossall’s top performers, both celebrating two A*s and two As across Mathematics, Further Mathematics, Chemistry, Business and Economics, with James maintaining such top grades whilst playing football for the Independent Schools Football Association (ISFA). They are both off to university to study Mathematics at Newcastle and Warwick respectively.
Caden Lau, performed fantastically well achieving three D* in BTEC Sport (equivalent to 3 A* grades at A Level) plus an A in Chinese and Emma Siddall, who also achieved three D* in the BTEC is looking forward to advancing her professional football career having signed a contract with Burnley FC.
Other students who have attained a clean sweep of ‘A’s and ‘A’s include:
-Gabriel Bateson, with As in Latin, Greek and History will be pursuing Classics at Cambridge.
-One of the school captains, Sophia Hill achieved ‘A*,A,A,A’ plus an ‘A*’ in her EPQ whilst being instrumental in ensuring the School’s record-beating performance in girls’ football on the national stage.
-Leopold Jahn, who achieved A*AA will be heading off to study Management at ESCP Business School, ranked amongst the top in the world by the Financial Times.
-Miranda Leeming, having achieved A*AA is going to study Archeology and Social Anthropology at Edinburgh.
Meanwhile Bozhen Tsarytsyn, from Kiev, who joined Rossall School’s signature Piano Academy has achieved his dream of winning a scholarship to the Royal Northern College of Music to study with the internationally acclaimed pianist, Kathryn Stott. He is one of three students this year to have been awarded places at one of the UK’s leading music conservatoires.
Rossallians heading abroad to pursue courses at top international institutions, often with very substantial scholarship offers include Ryan Gavin, the school’s Golf captain this year who is heading to Tennessee, USA and Beth Strutton and Grace Pilling, both leading members of Rossall’s Football Academy, who will also be heading to the United States on substantial scholarships.
Meanwhile Leo Beswick, with the equivalent of ‘A*A*A’ will be attending a leading theatre school, Rose Bruford College, to study American Theatre Arts having contributed heavily to the theatrical life of the school over the last three years with leading roles in West Side Story, Chicago and Anything Goes.
Of her time at Rossall Leo said: “I am grateful to Mr Holdsworth who allowed me to grow into the person I am today thanks to his unwavering support last year. This is a place where you can dream big and believe that anything is possible.”
Nick Crombie, Director of Sixth Form said: “I am really proud of the results of this fantastic cohort. They have achieved record-breaking success for the School, and have been instrumental in shaping the academic culture of the Sixth Form. What is most impressive is the diversity of destinations, reflecting the global nature of our community. They have been a pleasure to work with and we hope they will stay in touch. We wish them all the best for their exciting futures.”
Headmaster Jeremy Quartermain added: “We are delighted with the outstanding results which this cohort of students have achieved. Collectively, they have exemplified the ambition and intellectual vibrancy of the prevailing culture within the Sixth Form but, of course, it is their individual stories that inspire us beyond measure. It is particularly heartwarming to see so many local students now on the path to fulfilling their dreams having had the opportunity to benefit from the superb quality of teaching and learning that is the hallmark of a Rossall education.”
The School offers a number of Sixth Form scholarships and bursaries, you can find out more about Rossall then please contact [email protected] or phone 01253 774201.
Celebrations as students score top grades at Cardinal Newman College in Preston
It was bubbles and bright futures at Cardinal Newman College today, as the class of 2024 celebrated their A-Level results.
Blackpool Sixth Form on its A level results day
Reporter Luke Patrick speaks to pupils at Blackpool Sixth Form College this A level results day
Westholme School shares successful case stories
Faye Hughes - Longridge
Faye Hughes, 18, from Longridge, is looking forward to studying Finance at Durham University after achieving an A* in Art, A in Geography, and B in Maths in her A Levels.
Faye said she’s not sure what the future holds – but realised her love of studying finance during her work experience in London through a family friend.
Faye, a ballet dancer since the age 6, also enjoys painting in her spare time and has particularly enjoyed drawing portraits while studying Art.
She said: “I joined Westholme in the Sixth Form and it’s been really nice here. People are so friendly and I have made some great friends.
James Thistlethwaite - Chorley
James Thistlethwaite, 18, from Chorley, is celebrating after achieving an A in Art and Design (Photography), B in Business Management and a Merit in his Food Science Diploma.
James, who is now looking at his options after exceeding his expectations and is considering a career in sales, said: “I didn’t expect that. I’m so happy. I couldn’t be happier! I revised a lot and tried not to be distracted and it worked.
James, who enjoys working out at the gym and playing golf in his spare time, has attended Westholme since Year 4.
He said: “My highlights have probably been the school trip. Last year I had the opportunity to go skiing in Canada.”
Ben Dang - Blackburn
Ben Dang, 18, from Blackburn, has achieved an A in Biology, and Bs in Chemistry and Drama in his A Levels and is now looking forward to taking one step closer to his dream of becoming a biomedical scientist by studying for a degree in Biomedicine at the University of Manchester.
Ben is excited about Manchester because of its rich history in science, inspired by figures like Ernest Rutherford. He said, “Manchester is where all the best scientists have studied and worked. It’s amazing to think I’ll be walking the same halls as some of my heroes, and I have Westholme to thank for helping me towards this.”
Ben has thoroughly enjoyed his time at Westholme, particularly the dramatic performances, including playing Marius in the school’s recent sell out production of Les Misérables. He also won the chess competition in 2024, a highlight of his school career.
He said, “The school has been really, really good to me. I’ll miss the teachers, the opportunities the school provides, the parts in the plays, and most of all, my group of friends. Westholme has given me so much, both academically and personally.”
Ben looks forward to his next chapter at the University of Manchester and feels “all the weight of the last few months has been lifted”.
Hannah Edge - Preston
Hannah Edge, 18, from Preston, has achieved an A* in Spanish and As in Business and Mandarin in her A Levels. She is now heading to the University of Bath to study International Management and Spanish, inspired by her work experiences in Spain over the past two summers.
Hannah said: “Westholme has felt like being part of a family. I’ve fully immersed myself in the huge range of activities and opportunities on offer while working as hard as I can in the classroom. I’m happy all my hard work has paid off and I can’t wait to go to university.”
Hannah has been an active member of the school community, serving as the CFO of Westie's, the Westholme School Shop, and holding the position of Assistant Head Girl.
Among her many accomplishments, she completed her grade 8 piano and performed in numerous school concerts with the orchestra and swing band. Additionally, she won a modern languages competition hosted by the University of Lancaster for an essay she submitted in Mandarin.
With her sights set on a career in finance in either Spain or Latin America, Hannah said: “I’ve been inspired into the world of finance by my parents, and I want to combine that with my love for languages and international management.”
Hannah’s advice to other students is to embrace all the opportunities available: “Westholme offers so much, so dive in and make the most of everything. It’s an incredible place to grow, learn and be inspired.”
Bill Kenny - Bolton
Bill Kenny has the bright lights of the West End in sights after achieving an A in Drama and Theatre Studies, an A in Business Studies A Levels and a Distinction in Food Science and Nutrition Level 3 Diploma.
Bill, who will study musical theatre at the Emil Dale Academy in London, said: “I joined the drama clubs which inspired my interests. Nowhere else can compete in comparison to the facilities at Westholme.
He has loved performing in the numerous school productions – from playing Rolf in the Sound of Music, Nick in Fame, and most recently Inspector Javert in Les Misérables.
Bill said: “The Sound of Music was my first major show - and I have done every show since!”
The budding actor joined Westholme School in Year 9. Since then he has led drama classes to help inspire the next generation, completed his Duke of Edinburgh Bronze award, and been the food ambassador for the school – encouraging younger students to get excited about the subject.
Speaking about his highlights at Westholme, Bill said: “When I first joined, the first highlight was the overwhelming welcome from the Westholme Community.
“During my time at Westholme I loved playing Javert. I also think I rose to the challenge when I played Rev Paris in The Crucible. I was drafted in at the last minute and had 300 lines to learn in just two days.
“It’s experiences like this that have pushed me to pursue a career of being on the West End. My dream part would be to play Link in hairspray, or Mike in Chorus Line.
“For me, it’s the teamwork needed for a show – from costumes, to lighting, set design and characters. The show can’t go on without the whole team.”
Bill is no stranger to the small screen either – having appeared as an extra in Coronation Street, Waterloo Road and Ackley Bridge. He has also performed in Disneyland Paris twice and performed to over 2,000 people at the Shaftesbury Theatre on the West End.
He added: “The main thing I’ll miss is the connection with the teachers and other students. They say Westholme is like a family – and it really is!”
Molly Brooks - Wilpshire
Molly Brooks, 18, from Wilpshire, achieved an A in Sociology and A*s in Criminology and Photography in her A Levels.
Having joined Westholme in Year 7, she’s now looking forward to starting a Degree Apprenticeship in Business Management with Panache Cruises with UCLan in Preston, inspired by her dad, who runs his own business.
Molly, who is starting her job and induction at University on Monday, said: “I’m ecstatic. I’m a bit overwhelmed. The results are a lot better than I expected. I had worked hard but today I was really nervous about opening the envelope.”
Talking of her time at Westholme, she said: “The friendly atmosphere and the support from teachers have been fantastic. The one-to-one feedback and guidance I received really helped me excel.”
Some of her favourite memories include cross-country running in her early years and the holidays she enjoyed with school friends.
“I’ll really miss the camaraderie and the supportive environment,” Molly added.
Her advice for students entering the INSPIRED Sixth Form at Westholme is simple: “Choose subjects you’re passionate about and take advantage of everything the school offers. You really can do it all!”
Emma Warner - Wilshire
Emma Warner, 18 from Wilpshire, is thrilled after receiving an A* in Criminology, A in Psychology and B In Design Technology.
Following a gap year, Emma hopes to study Criminology with Criminal Justice at Leeds University.
Emma, who started studying Criminology in Year 13, said she just clicked with the subject.
She said: “I’m really happy with the results. I just seemed to get it.”
Since starting at Westholme School in Year 7, Emma said she has made some friends for life - particularly during her time in the Sixth Form.
Juwairiyah Mulla - Blackburn
Juwairiyah Mulla has her sights set on a career in the medical field after passing her A Levels including an A* in Psychology.
Juwairiyah, 18 from Blackburn, came to Westholme Sixth Form with the goal of studying Medicine at university and says she is grateful to have gotten the results she needed to pursue her dream career. She will go on to study Medicine and Surgery at UCLan in September.
Upon opening her results, she said: “I’m shocked but very happy.”
During her studies, Juwairiyah completed a summer placement at Blackburn Hospital in which she shadowed junior doctors and consultants to see how they interacted with patients in the Emergency Surgery unit.
She said: “Observing the doctors was very valuable. We had a debrief afterwards where they explained what they had said and why. It was a great learning experience.”
Reflecting on her time at Westholme, Juwairiyah’s favourite memories were during her enrichment activities, where she took part in classroom support, helping the children in Westholme Prep.
Isabella Clark - Blackburn
The world is Isabella Clark’s oyster as her grades pave the way for a Degree Apprenticeship in Digital Marketing with Panache Cruises, studying at UCLan.
Isabella, 18 from Blackburn, has been at Westholme for 11 years. Her teachers noted she worked exceptionally hard during A Level studies, having often stayed late to get the grades she wanted and her hard work has paid off as she achieved an A* in Photography, B in Religious Studies, and C in English Language.
She has always had a keen interest in travelling and says she is thrilled to be going onto a Digital Marketing Degree Apprenticeship with Panache Cruises, where she had already secured a job during her studies.
“I’ve been to places like the Maldives and Vietnam, so this opportunity is the perfect to continue exploring,” she said.
Isabella is already making use of her studies, having used the skills she has acquired through English Language to create her first blog for Panache Cruises on the topic of African Safaris. She says: “I’m excited to try copywriting with the skills I’ve learnt from English Language.”
Outside of school, Isabella has completed a British Sub-Aqua Club (BSAC) qualification in ocean scuba diving to bolster her experience in the field of travel.
While opening her results, Isabella was incredibly relieved, saying: “I’m so surprised. The results are beyond what I was expecting - I’m so happy. I’ve really exceeded my own expectations.”
Isabella credits Westholme for supporting her through her studies and will carry the friendships and bonds she has made with her into the world of work.
Eadie Beswick - Longridge
Sports-mad Eadie Beswick, 18, from Longridge, is looking forward to her next step as a Degree Apprentice in Retail Leadership with Lidl, following her achievements in Business, Economics and Physical Education, for which she has achieved ABC.
Eadie, who joined Westholme in Year 7, will be enrolling with Kingston University in London before carrying out her placement in Preston.
She said: “I’m really happy with my results. What I’m doing next didn’t require specific results. I was really happy to get decent grades! I was very nervous about this morning.
“During my time here, everything has revolved around sport. I have loved being part of the hockey, netball, athletics, rounders and cross-country teams.”
With her sights set on a career in business, Eadie plans to bring her teamwork ethos from her Westholme days into her work,a dding: “I love the communication that comes with teamwork, and I hope to lead a team as a quantity surveyor.”
Talking about her time at school, Eadie said: “There’s always been somebody there to help – a friend, a teacher, anybody. It feels like one big family, and I’ll miss that sense of never feeling like you’re on your own.”
Eadie’s advice for the next cohort of A Level students: “Keep on top of your work, don’t stress too much and make sure to set aside time to spend with your friends.”
Theo Molloy - Burnley
Theo Molloy, 18, from Burnley, is looking forward to studying Electronic and Electrical Engineering BEng at Leeds University.
Theo achieved an A* in Maths, Further Maths and Physics and would like to pursue a career in statistics.
He said: “I really enjoy statistics and interrogating them. I’m not sure which sector I want to go into yet – I’m leaving my options open.
Theo, who joined Westholme in the Sixth Form on a scholarship, said: “Westholme was very welcoming. The small class sizes have been really beneficial. The classes have streamlined note taking, and a high level of engagement. I have particularly loved my Further Maths class.”
Theo, who previously attended Alder Grange School, said he knew he wanted to aim for Cambridge and said Westholme School has helped him through the process.
He said: “I’ve had eight mock interviews, and support writing my personal statement. I have taken part in maths enrichment classes and worked with peers in the year above me. I have been fully supported through the process.
“My highlights at Westholme have been the personal approach, care and flexibility. There’s lots of opportunities if you want to take them.
“The workload has been high in Year 13 but I have had a phenomenal year as a result.”
Ahmad Saidan – Chorley
Ahmad Saidan, 18, from Chorley is a step closer to pursuing a career in data science after achieving A*s in Maths, Further Maths, Physics and Computer Science and securing a place at Imperial College London to study Computing.
Speaking about his highlights from school, Ahmad, who joined Westholme in Reception, said: “There’s no one thing. It’s the whole experience. The community of Westholme and the family feel. It is a family.”
During his time at the Blackburn school, Ahmad has been involved in a number of sports including tennis, football, swimming and cricket.
He said his friendship group are all going their separate ways to study different things – but admits “the school has nurtured our interests.”
Freya Milligan – Great Harwood
Budding novelist Freya Milligan, 18, from Great Harwood, is looking forward to studying English Literature at the University of Manchester after achieving 3 As in her A Levels.
Freya, who also achieved As in Classical Civilisation and Computer Science and English Literature, said her ideal job would be in publishing as either a writer for TV shows, or as a novelist.
Freya said: “I’m really relieved. I was a bit anxious but the grades are about what I expected.”
Her mum said: “I’m really proud of her. She did a lot of hard work and put in the effort.
Freya loves gothic writing – focusing more on fantasy and mythology – and hopes to have her own book published by the end of the summer.
She said: “I do a lot of writing in my spare time. It’s a hobby that helps me when I’m stressed.
“I owe a lot to my English teacher. They have always been really supportive of my career choices and my style of writing. Their encouragement has been really helpful, turning my hobby into hopefully a career.
“I will miss my teachers when I leave. I think of them as friends.”
Amelia Mahmood – Barrowford
Amelia Mahmood, 18 from Barrowford, will soon be studying Business Management at the University of York after achieving Cs in Sociology and Business and Economics.
Amelia said: “I am relieved I got into my dream university. I have grown up in a business family and I have always wanted a career in business management. I’m not quite sure what field yet – possibly consultancy.”
“I’ve had such great teachers – they have been amazing! They have encouraged me to pursue what I want to do.”
Amelia has also been the marketing executive of the school’s ‘Westies’ shop – run by the students for the students, and she loved the work experience placement at Media Village, producing graphics and marketing materials.
Amelia added: “My parents are happy for me and want to see me do something I love and that I’m passionate about.”
Amelia joined Westholme in Year 7 and said one of the highlights was the school trip to Paris – her first holiday without her parents.
Amelia has recently sat her LAMDA Grade 8 exam in which she gained a Distinction - which has given her confidence and experience in communication - and she played hockey throughout the school, which enabled her to join Pendle Forest Hockey club outside of school.
She said: “I came from a small village primary school and I was really shy growing up. LAMDA helped with my confidence and networking skills.”
Triumph for TIBHS on its first A level results day
Tauheedul Islam Boys’ High School (TIBHS) is celebrating its inaugural year of Sixth Form results, having opened its Sixth Form, ‘TB6’, in September 2022.
36% of all A levels completed at TB6 were at A*-A, 63% of all A levels completed were at A*-B and 91% of all A levels completed were at A*-C. 100% of vocational students achieved a ‘DDD’ (Distinction) grade or better, with 30% receiving the highest possible grade of D*D*D* (Distinction*).
One of TB6’s many high achievers is Adam Shaikh who is delighted to have completed A levels in Economics, Biology and Chemistry and is excited to study Medicine at Lancaster University,
Adam said: “I am very thankful to the teachers and staff that supported me and shaped me into the person that I am today. I wouldn’t have been able to come this far without them.”
Also proud to be part of TB6’s first A level cohort, Muhammad Ally, who completed A levels in Maths, Biology and Chemistry and will be going on to study Dentistry at the University of Dundee and Mohammed Uzayr Akbar, who completed A levels in Biology, Economics and Physics, securing a place to study Computer Science at UCLan.
Mohammed Khalil Patel, who achieved D*D*D* in BTEC Applied Science, will continue his education at the University of Cumbria where he plans to study Diagnostic Radiography.
Mohammed said, “I would like to thank all the teachers for the support given to me throughout my time at TB6. I am grateful for the opportunities provided and I am excited for the future.”
Muhammad Valli Patel, who is going on to do an apprenticeship in Project Management, said, “I am delighted to have secured a degree apprenticeship in Project Management. This will allow me to pursue my future career in this field. I would like to thank the school for my amazing journey at TIBHS and TB6.”
Majid Ditta, Principal at TIBHS said: “Today marks an important day for our school as we celebrate the achievements of our first A level cohort.
“We are proud of their accomplishments and look forward to seeing them continue to excel. Congratulations to each and every one of them for making this inaugural year a success."
The school is still accepting Sixth Form applications for September 2024. Anyone interested in joining the Sixth Form is advised to contact the school from 9.30am on Thursday 22 August for advice and enrolment information.
Blackburn's TIGHS celebrates A Level results day
High achieving students from Tauheedul Islam Girls’ High School and Sixth Form College (TIGHS) are celebrating A Level and BTEC success today after two years of exceptional effort.
85% of TIGHS students leave the college having achieved at least three A Levels at A*-C, with almost two thirds (65%) having secured at least three A*-B grades. Almost three in ten (29%) completed at least three subjects at A* or A grade.
In vocational courses, all learners completed a National Extended Diploma at ‘DDD’ (Distinction) level or better with 43% securing the highest grade D*D*D*.
These outcomes will help students to now progress to Higher Education and apprenticeships across the country.
Aansah Aziz, who achieved A* in A Level Chemistry, Biology, Psychology and will be studying Medicine at the University of Manchester,said: “Studying Medicine is a dream come true for me. I never thought it would be possible, but with encouragement from the school and my parents, I decided to apply. I’m so grateful for everyone’s support and would like to take this opportunity to thank them.”
Many of the students receiving their results today have succeeded despite the unique difficulties of the past few years. For Aliyah Darbar – off to study Law after securing D*DD in the Level 3 BTEC course in Health and Social Care – she reflected on how the experience has made her a resilient person.
Aliyah said “Studying BTEC Health & Social Care has shown me the importance of working to deadlines, communicating with a wide variety of people and writing concisely. I am excited to put these skills to use when studying Law at UCLan.”
This year, many more students have been exploring Apprenticeships for the next stage in their studies. Salikah Sadiq is one such student, securing an apprenticeship in Data Analytics with KPMG having achieved the top A* grade in A Level Psychology and Sociology as well as an A grade in A Level Maths.
She said: “Applying for an apprenticeship has had its ups and downs, but I was able to achieve it through hard work and believing in myself. I would encourage anyone looking at an apprenticeship to seek out opportunities and utilise the support around you.”
Overall, almost all A Levels at the Sixth Form received grades A*-C (94%), with over four fifths (83%) achieved at Grade B or better. Over half of qualifications (53%) were awarded at A*-A and 15% of A Levels were completed at the top A* grade, well above national averages.
These results mean that the TIGHS Sixth Form is likely to be ranked amongst the best performing schools and colleges in the country, when league tables are published in January.
Principal Shahnaz Akhtar said: “The past few years have not been easy for young people. We are so proud of every one of our young women – their optimism, perseverance and fortitude – and wish them every success in the future.
“Congratulations to all our students and a heartfelt thank you to all our families and staff without whom none of the achievements we celebrate today would be possible.”
Success at St Mary's Catholic Academy
St Mary's Catholic Academy’s Sixth Form performed well this year with a 98% pass rate in all courses.
Students studying Level 3 vocational courses achieved a 100% pass rate in vocational courses with 87% of grades at merit or better.
Head teacher, Simon Eccles commented: “I am very proud of the efforts of our students, supported by our staff and their families, especially given the challenges they have had to face through the pandemic earlier in their education. Our students have worked incredibly hard supported by our staff, who once again have shown expertise in helping students achieve top grades and access their choice of course or career path. I would also like to thank our parents who have worked with us over the years in supporting their children’s journey through our Academy. We wish our students well as they start on the next step in their chosen university or career.”
Students were then quick to praise the Academy Sixth form and its staff.
Emma Ng, who achieved A*A*AA and will study Dentistry at Glasgow University, said: “St Mary’s has a really supportive environment and the teachers have been incredibly helpful” whilst Mia Walker, who achieved AAB and is going to study Vet Science at UCLAN, said: “I wouldn’t change a thing about my time at St Mary’s”.
Francesca McDonough, who acchieved A*AABB and will study Maths at Lancaster University added: “There was lots of pressure but I enjoyed every minute of my time at St Mary’s - it was all about the help I got with everything - from my friends and all my staff.”
Naomi Wrigley, who achieved AAC and will attend UCLAN to study Forensic Science said: “It was all about the support I received over the 7 years at St Mary’s - from both the staff and my friends”.
Head of Sixth Form, Mrs Jennifer Burrough said: “Part of our success is due to the close family feel of our Sixth form. We offer a clear support system which enables every student to receive the targeted help they need. It is this care and pride in all of our students that makes our Sixth form unique.”
Lancaster Royal Grammar School celebrates A-level Results
Sixth Form students at Lancaster Royal Grammar School were celebrating an outstanding set of A-level results today.
Students achieved A and A* grades in more than 40% of all the exams that they sat (40.1%), and almost 70% or all results (69.6%) were graded A*, A or B. 41 of our Upper Sixth Form students achieved A or A* grades in every single subject.
Fourteen students achieved straight A*s, achieving at least three of the very top grades.
Headmaster Dr Chris Pyle said: “This has been a great day as we celebrate the achievements of our fabulous Sixth Form students. They have worked hard to achieve these excellent results.
“We are very proud of every single one of them for their achievements. “These students have been part of a fantastic culture of academic achievement, extra-curricular commitment and leadership within the school. “It is exciting to see them taking up a huge range of opportunities – from university courses across the UK and overseas, to brilliant degree apprenticeships and employment. We are delighted at their well-deserved success.”
Another fantastic set of results for AKS students
The AKS community says it is delighted to celebrate the achievements of their newest A-level cohort within the examination hall and beyond.
A school spokesperson said: “We are thrilled to see both the headline statistics, with very nearly 50% of all grades being A* or A, and with a third of students achieving straight A* and A grades, but also the individual stories, where endeavour in the academic arena has been matched with huge involvement in sport, performing arts, service and across a wide range of other activities.”
Academic Scholar Amelie Lawson (A*A*A*A*) will be heading to Robinson College, Cambridge, to study Natural Sciences, and will be joined in the Fens by fellow Scholar and Head of School Pippa McGregor (A*A*A), who will be pursuing a degree in English Literature at Selwyn College.
Medicine is always a popular choice at AKS and six students - Dev Cooney (A*A*A), Eisa Janjua (A*A*A*), Aki Kondo-Duthie (A*A*A), Ayushi Modi (A*A*A), Arnav Raut (AAA) and Kate Sobey (A*A*A*) - are making their way to medical school this autumn.
Their interests beyond medicine have been extensive, including as leading soloists in concerts, playing in the rugby 1st XV, completing their Gold Duke of Edinburgh awards, and being involved in international partnerships through Round Square.
They are joined in the medical field by Phoebe Sands (A*A*A*), who will be studying Veterinary Medicine at Liverpool University. Phoebe, a member of the Eco Club and a fellow Gold Duke of Edinburgh veteran, is also an Academic Scholar.
1st XI Hockey Captain Olivia Merrick (A*AA), one of our Deputy Heads of School, will be taking her place at Durham to study Natural Sciences, and 1st XV rugby vice-captain and Lancashire U18 player John Murray (A*AAA) has secured his place to study Physics at Lancaster.
Another two of our Deputies, Zara Fleming (A*A*A) and Alex Cooke (A*A*A*) both have reason to celebrate: Zara will be on her way to St Andrews to study Physics, and Alex will be starting his Software Engineering Degree Apprenticeship with BAe Systems, based at UCLAN. Both, too, have been stalwart performers at concerts and active supporters of Round Square, with Alex having also taken leading roles in the school’s musicals over recent years.
We are particularly pleased to celebrate the outcomes gained by students who joined us for the Sixth Form, such as Maia Coffey (ABC), who will be heading to the Italia Conti Academy of Theatre Arts after an energetic spell in the Sixth Form, throwing herself into all aspects of school life. Max Senior (ABB), our other Head of School, has an offer to study Nuclear Engineering at Lancaster.
Headmaster David Harrow said: “This has been an exceptional cohort of young people, not just for their achievements in examinations, but for the individuals they have become. I have enjoyed their company over the years at AKS, and have been inspired each day by their spirit of endeavour, their good cheer, and their eagerness to make a difference for themselves and others. I could not be more delighted for them.”
Head of Sixth Form, Kevin Maund, added:"It has been an absolute joy to work with these brilliant young people over the last two years. Their energy and creativity have been showcased throughout their time at AKS, as has their resilience and their willingness to support each other. The whole of the Sixth Form team wishes them the best of luck in their forthcoming adventures and looks forward to catching up with them at reunion lunch later in the year.
List of Results
Four Passes:
A Lawson, J Murray
Three Passes:
E Barron-Eaves, W Bennett, L Bridges, M Coffey, A Cooke, D Cooney, J Coyne, P Crowther, S Dineley, I Facey, Z Fleming, G Foulds, R Godfrey, M Green, J Hallmark, E Hoiles, T Hoiles, E Janjua, L Knowles, A Kondo-Duthie, M Kosogorin, E Markar, P McGregor, C McIntyre, A McNeill, O Merrick, A Modi, F Mollart, A Niven, J Noblett, E Norman, T O'Hara, E Proctor, L Proctor, A Raut, M Ray, B Ridsdale, A Salem, P Sands, A Sannoufi, M Senior, K Sobey, J Talab, K Thompson, J Turner, A Urquhart, S Wilson, H Young.
Blackburn College applauds record student success on Results Day 2024
Blackburn College, one of the largest FE colleges in the North West, is celebrating its most successful A Level and Vocational Results Day ever.
A Level students achieved a 100% pass rate in 22 subjects, with 95% of students achieving at least one A*-C grade and 77% of students achieving at least one A*-B.
Students from A Level Business Studies, Financial Studies, English Language and Literature, English Literature, Further Maths and Psychology all achieved 100% high A*-C grades.
Pass rate for the College’s BTEC students also increased to 98.4%, with more than half (55%) awarded a Distinction or Distinction*.
Although only in their first of a two-year course, the College’s inaugural cohort for T Levels also celebrated a 100% pass rate.
The college says the future for the Class of 2024 looks bright with the majority of students being offering a place at their first-choice university in line with the national average, including the University of Manchester, the University of Liverpool and the University of Central Lancashire.
They will study a range of subjects from Dentistry, Audiology and Law to Cyber Security and Chemical Engineering.
Others will be working towards their dream careers via degree apprenticeships.
Dr Fazal Dad, Blackburn College Principal and Chief Executive said: “I could not be prouder to be here today celebrating our incredible students and these outstanding results that are an outcome of their hard work and dedication over the past two years.
“It is our mission that every person who comes to Blackburn College leaves with the skills and experiences needed to take on top jobs and contribute positively to the economy in our region and beyond. I have no doubt that our students all have successful futures ahead.
“On behalf of the entire team at the College, I would like to congratulate each and every one of our students, and wish them the best as they take the next step in their journeys.”
Rachel Tarplee, Vice Principal Curriculum and Quality, at Blackburn College, added: “Every year our results get better and better, and we are delighted to be celebrating yet another record set of results across our A Levels and Vocational courses. Our results are testament to the hard work of our students and our staff. We’re also proud that our first year T Level students also achieved a 100% pass rate.”
Enrolment for Further Education Courses starting in September is taking place from Thursday August 22 and enrolment for University Centre Blackburn College will commence on Monday August 19.
Blackpool Sixth is celebrating another set of outstanding results for Summer
Blackpool Sixth Form College says it couldn’t be any prouder of its pupils this year and their approach to providing “the very best inclusive education for our students” continues to be a winning formula with most of their students now going onto first choice destinations.
Blackpool Sixth Principal, Nicola Craven said: “Our students are remarkable. What they have achieved in their short time with us is incredible.
“They have worked so hard and despite the challenges and disruption to their education in recent years, they have demonstrated the greatest levels of resilience and determination to ensure that they remained fully committed to their studies and to maximising their individual talent and potential.
“I could not be any more proud of our students and of the commitment of our staff. Our exceptionally dedicated, caring and passionate staff always give their all to ensure students’ needs are met and that they thrive and succeed.
“Whether the next step is university, an apprenticeship or employment, our students leave Blackpool Sixth equipped with a multitude of skills, knowledge and experiences which will undoubtedly set them up for a successful future.
“It has been an honour to serve our Class of 2024. They have so much to offer, so much to celebrate and so much to look forward to. I would like to thank them for all that they have brought to Blackpool Sixth and to wish them happiness, good health and every success in the future.”
T Level results day 2024 at Blackpool and the Fylde College
Reporter Richard Hunt finds out how Blackpool and the Fylde College students have got on this T Level results day.
