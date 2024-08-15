Faye Hughes | Andy Ford

Faye Hughes - Longridge

Faye Hughes, 18, from Longridge, is looking forward to studying Finance at Durham University after achieving an A* in Art, A in Geography, and B in Maths in her A Levels.

Faye said she’s not sure what the future holds – but realised her love of studying finance during her work experience in London through a family friend.

Faye, a ballet dancer since the age 6, also enjoys painting in her spare time and has particularly enjoyed drawing portraits while studying Art.

She said: “I joined Westholme in the Sixth Form and it’s been really nice here. People are so friendly and I have made some great friends.

James Thistethwaite | Andy Ford

James Thistlethwaite - Chorley

James Thistlethwaite, 18, from Chorley, is celebrating after achieving an A in Art and Design (Photography), B in Business Management and a Merit in his Food Science Diploma.

James, who is now looking at his options after exceeding his expectations and is considering a career in sales, said: “I didn’t expect that. I’m so happy. I couldn’t be happier! I revised a lot and tried not to be distracted and it worked.

James, who enjoys working out at the gym and playing golf in his spare time, has attended Westholme since Year 4.

He said: “My highlights have probably been the school trip. Last year I had the opportunity to go skiing in Canada.”

Ben Dang | Andy Ford

Ben Dang - Blackburn

Ben Dang, 18, from Blackburn, has achieved an A in Biology, and Bs in Chemistry and Drama in his A Levels and is now looking forward to taking one step closer to his dream of becoming a biomedical scientist by studying for a degree in Biomedicine at the University of Manchester.

Ben is excited about Manchester because of its rich history in science, inspired by figures like Ernest Rutherford. He said, “Manchester is where all the best scientists have studied and worked. It’s amazing to think I’ll be walking the same halls as some of my heroes, and I have Westholme to thank for helping me towards this.”

Ben has thoroughly enjoyed his time at Westholme, particularly the dramatic performances, including playing Marius in the school’s recent sell out production of Les Misérables. He also won the chess competition in 2024, a highlight of his school career.

He said, “The school has been really, really good to me. I’ll miss the teachers, the opportunities the school provides, the parts in the plays, and most of all, my group of friends. Westholme has given me so much, both academically and personally.”

Ben looks forward to his next chapter at the University of Manchester and feels “all the weight of the last few months has been lifted”.

Hannah Edge | Andy Ford

Hannah Edge - Preston

Hannah Edge, 18, from Preston, has achieved an A* in Spanish and As in Business and Mandarin in her A Levels. She is now heading to the University of Bath to study International Management and Spanish, inspired by her work experiences in Spain over the past two summers.

Hannah said: “Westholme has felt like being part of a family. I’ve fully immersed myself in the huge range of activities and opportunities on offer while working as hard as I can in the classroom. I’m happy all my hard work has paid off and I can’t wait to go to university.”

Hannah has been an active member of the school community, serving as the CFO of Westie's, the Westholme School Shop, and holding the position of Assistant Head Girl.

Among her many accomplishments, she completed her grade 8 piano and performed in numerous school concerts with the orchestra and swing band. Additionally, she won a modern languages competition hosted by the University of Lancaster for an essay she submitted in Mandarin.

With her sights set on a career in finance in either Spain or Latin America, Hannah said: “I’ve been inspired into the world of finance by my parents, and I want to combine that with my love for languages and international management.”

Hannah’s advice to other students is to embrace all the opportunities available: “Westholme offers so much, so dive in and make the most of everything. It’s an incredible place to grow, learn and be inspired.”

Bill Kenny | Andy Ford

Bill Kenny - Bolton

Bill Kenny has the bright lights of the West End in sights after achieving an A in Drama and Theatre Studies, an A in Business Studies A Levels and a Distinction in Food Science and Nutrition Level 3 Diploma.

Bill, who will study musical theatre at the Emil Dale Academy in London, said: “I joined the drama clubs which inspired my interests. Nowhere else can compete in comparison to the facilities at Westholme.

He has loved performing in the numerous school productions – from playing Rolf in the Sound of Music, Nick in Fame, and most recently Inspector Javert in Les Misérables.

Bill said: “The Sound of Music was my first major show - and I have done every show since!”

The budding actor joined Westholme School in Year 9. Since then he has led drama classes to help inspire the next generation, completed his Duke of Edinburgh Bronze award, and been the food ambassador for the school – encouraging younger students to get excited about the subject.

Speaking about his highlights at Westholme, Bill said: “When I first joined, the first highlight was the overwhelming welcome from the Westholme Community.

“During my time at Westholme I loved playing Javert. I also think I rose to the challenge when I played Rev Paris in The Crucible. I was drafted in at the last minute and had 300 lines to learn in just two days.

“It’s experiences like this that have pushed me to pursue a career of being on the West End. My dream part would be to play Link in hairspray, or Mike in Chorus Line.

“For me, it’s the teamwork needed for a show – from costumes, to lighting, set design and characters. The show can’t go on without the whole team.”

Bill is no stranger to the small screen either – having appeared as an extra in Coronation Street, Waterloo Road and Ackley Bridge. He has also performed in Disneyland Paris twice and performed to over 2,000 people at the Shaftesbury Theatre on the West End.

He added: “The main thing I’ll miss is the connection with the teachers and other students. They say Westholme is like a family – and it really is!”

Molly Brooks | Andy Ford

Molly Brooks - Wilpshire

Molly Brooks, 18, from Wilpshire, achieved an A in Sociology and A*s in Criminology and Photography in her A Levels.

Having joined Westholme in Year 7, she’s now looking forward to starting a Degree Apprenticeship in Business Management with Panache Cruises with UCLan in Preston, inspired by her dad, who runs his own business.

Molly, who is starting her job and induction at University on Monday, said: “I’m ecstatic. I’m a bit overwhelmed. The results are a lot better than I expected. I had worked hard but today I was really nervous about opening the envelope.”

Talking of her time at Westholme, she said: “The friendly atmosphere and the support from teachers have been fantastic. The one-to-one feedback and guidance I received really helped me excel.”

Some of her favourite memories include cross-country running in her early years and the holidays she enjoyed with school friends.

“I’ll really miss the camaraderie and the supportive environment,” Molly added.

Her advice for students entering the INSPIRED Sixth Form at Westholme is simple: “Choose subjects you’re passionate about and take advantage of everything the school offers. You really can do it all!”

Emma Warner | Andy Ford

Emma Warner - Wilshire

Emma Warner, 18 from Wilpshire, is thrilled after receiving an A* in Criminology, A in Psychology and B In Design Technology.

Following a gap year, Emma hopes to study Criminology with Criminal Justice at Leeds University.

Emma, who started studying Criminology in Year 13, said she just clicked with the subject.

She said: “I’m really happy with the results. I just seemed to get it.”

Since starting at Westholme School in Year 7, Emma said she has made some friends for life - particularly during her time in the Sixth Form.

Juwairiyah Mulla | Andy Ford

Juwairiyah Mulla - Blackburn

Juwairiyah Mulla has her sights set on a career in the medical field after passing her A Levels including an A* in Psychology.

Juwairiyah, 18 from Blackburn, came to Westholme Sixth Form with the goal of studying Medicine at university and says she is grateful to have gotten the results she needed to pursue her dream career. She will go on to study Medicine and Surgery at UCLan in September.

Upon opening her results, she said: “I’m shocked but very happy.”

During her studies, Juwairiyah completed a summer placement at Blackburn Hospital in which she shadowed junior doctors and consultants to see how they interacted with patients in the Emergency Surgery unit.

She said: “Observing the doctors was very valuable. We had a debrief afterwards where they explained what they had said and why. It was a great learning experience.”

Reflecting on her time at Westholme, Juwairiyah’s favourite memories were during her enrichment activities, where she took part in classroom support, helping the children in Westholme Prep.

Isabella Clark | Andy Ford

Isabella Clark - Blackburn

The world is Isabella Clark’s oyster as her grades pave the way for a Degree Apprenticeship in Digital Marketing with Panache Cruises, studying at UCLan.

Isabella, 18 from Blackburn, has been at Westholme for 11 years. Her teachers noted she worked exceptionally hard during A Level studies, having often stayed late to get the grades she wanted and her hard work has paid off as she achieved an A* in Photography, B in Religious Studies, and C in English Language.

She has always had a keen interest in travelling and says she is thrilled to be going onto a Digital Marketing Degree Apprenticeship with Panache Cruises, where she had already secured a job during her studies.

“I’ve been to places like the Maldives and Vietnam, so this opportunity is the perfect to continue exploring,” she said.

Isabella is already making use of her studies, having used the skills she has acquired through English Language to create her first blog for Panache Cruises on the topic of African Safaris. She says: “I’m excited to try copywriting with the skills I’ve learnt from English Language.”

Outside of school, Isabella has completed a British Sub-Aqua Club (BSAC) qualification in ocean scuba diving to bolster her experience in the field of travel.

While opening her results, Isabella was incredibly relieved, saying: “I’m so surprised. The results are beyond what I was expecting - I’m so happy. I’ve really exceeded my own expectations.”

Isabella credits Westholme for supporting her through her studies and will carry the friendships and bonds she has made with her into the world of work.

Eadie Beswick | Andy Ford

Eadie Beswick - Longridge

Sports-mad Eadie Beswick, 18, from Longridge, is looking forward to her next step as a Degree Apprentice in Retail Leadership with Lidl, following her achievements in Business, Economics and Physical Education, for which she has achieved ABC.

Eadie, who joined Westholme in Year 7, will be enrolling with Kingston University in London before carrying out her placement in Preston.

She said: “I’m really happy with my results. What I’m doing next didn’t require specific results. I was really happy to get decent grades! I was very nervous about this morning.

“During my time here, everything has revolved around sport. I have loved being part of the hockey, netball, athletics, rounders and cross-country teams.”

With her sights set on a career in business, Eadie plans to bring her teamwork ethos from her Westholme days into her work,a dding: “I love the communication that comes with teamwork, and I hope to lead a team as a quantity surveyor.”

Talking about her time at school, Eadie said: “There’s always been somebody there to help – a friend, a teacher, anybody. It feels like one big family, and I’ll miss that sense of never feeling like you’re on your own.”

Eadie’s advice for the next cohort of A Level students: “Keep on top of your work, don’t stress too much and make sure to set aside time to spend with your friends.”

Theodore Molloy | submit

Theo Molloy - Burnley

Theo Molloy, 18, from Burnley, is looking forward to studying Electronic and Electrical Engineering BEng at Leeds University.

Theo achieved an A* in Maths, Further Maths and Physics and would like to pursue a career in statistics.

He said: “I really enjoy statistics and interrogating them. I’m not sure which sector I want to go into yet – I’m leaving my options open.

Theo, who joined Westholme in the Sixth Form on a scholarship, said: “Westholme was very welcoming. The small class sizes have been really beneficial. The classes have streamlined note taking, and a high level of engagement. I have particularly loved my Further Maths class.”

Theo, who previously attended Alder Grange School, said he knew he wanted to aim for Cambridge and said Westholme School has helped him through the process.

He said: “I’ve had eight mock interviews, and support writing my personal statement. I have taken part in maths enrichment classes and worked with peers in the year above me. I have been fully supported through the process.

“My highlights at Westholme have been the personal approach, care and flexibility. There’s lots of opportunities if you want to take them.

“The workload has been high in Year 13 but I have had a phenomenal year as a result.”

Ahmad Saidan | v

Ahmad Saidan – Chorley

Ahmad Saidan, 18, from Chorley is a step closer to pursuing a career in data science after achieving A*s in Maths, Further Maths, Physics and Computer Science and securing a place at Imperial College London to study Computing.

Speaking about his highlights from school, Ahmad, who joined Westholme in Reception, said: “There’s no one thing. It’s the whole experience. The community of Westholme and the family feel. It is a family.”

During his time at the Blackburn school, Ahmad has been involved in a number of sports including tennis, football, swimming and cricket.

He said his friendship group are all going their separate ways to study different things – but admits “the school has nurtured our interests.”

Freya Milligan | Andy Ford

Freya Milligan – Great Harwood

Budding novelist Freya Milligan, 18, from Great Harwood, is looking forward to studying English Literature at the University of Manchester after achieving 3 As in her A Levels.

Freya, who also achieved As in Classical Civilisation and Computer Science and English Literature, said her ideal job would be in publishing as either a writer for TV shows, or as a novelist.

Freya said: “I’m really relieved. I was a bit anxious but the grades are about what I expected.”

Her mum said: “I’m really proud of her. She did a lot of hard work and put in the effort.

Freya loves gothic writing – focusing more on fantasy and mythology – and hopes to have her own book published by the end of the summer.

She said: “I do a lot of writing in my spare time. It’s a hobby that helps me when I’m stressed.

“I owe a lot to my English teacher. They have always been really supportive of my career choices and my style of writing. Their encouragement has been really helpful, turning my hobby into hopefully a career.

“I will miss my teachers when I leave. I think of them as friends.”

Amelia Mahmood | Andy Ford

Amelia Mahmood – Barrowford

Amelia Mahmood, 18 from Barrowford, will soon be studying Business Management at the University of York after achieving Cs in Sociology and Business and Economics.

Amelia said: “I am relieved I got into my dream university. I have grown up in a business family and I have always wanted a career in business management. I’m not quite sure what field yet – possibly consultancy.”

“I’ve had such great teachers – they have been amazing! They have encouraged me to pursue what I want to do.”

Amelia has also been the marketing executive of the school’s ‘Westies’ shop – run by the students for the students, and she loved the work experience placement at Media Village, producing graphics and marketing materials.

Amelia added: “My parents are happy for me and want to see me do something I love and that I’m passionate about.”

Amelia joined Westholme in Year 7 and said one of the highlights was the school trip to Paris – her first holiday without her parents.

Amelia has recently sat her LAMDA Grade 8 exam in which she gained a Distinction - which has given her confidence and experience in communication - and she played hockey throughout the school, which enabled her to join Pendle Forest Hockey club outside of school.