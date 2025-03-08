Torvill & Dean bringing final ever tour show Our Last Dance to venue near you

Legends of the ice Jayne Torvill & Christopher Dean have announced their final ever tour - ‘Torvill & Dean: Our Last Dance’.

Set to be joined on the ice by an incredible cast of Dancing on Ice skaters, Olympic medalists, and talented future stars, Torvill & Dean have announced the dates for their final ever UK tour commemorating 50 years since the pair formed their incredible skating partnership.

Representing the final chance audiences will have to watch Torvill & Dean in action on the ice together before they hang up their skates for good, the tour will see them tell the story of their amazing 50-year partnership, taking the audience on a journey through their incredible career from the very beginning to the present day, with a nostalgic look at the 70s and 80s.

Torvill & Dean - Our Last Dance

This retrospective storytelling will include some of Torvill & Dean’s most iconic numbers, portrayed with the help of the talented star skating lineup, along with the use of giant screens to showcase some unique videos from the archive. Plus, of course, Torvill & Dean will perform some newly choreographed routines.

“We are thrilled our farewell tour welcomes some familiar faces that will delight Dancing on Ice fans as well as top athletes and future stars,” said Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean. “It’s a pleasure to showcase talented young skating couples who will recreate memories live on the ice of how our story started at 15 years old.

“It’s 50 years since our skating partnership began, so now is the right time to say goodbye and end on a high. Whilst we will continue to work together off the ice, this will be the last time we will skate together. We want to thank all our fans whose support spans five decades by putting on an amazing final live show – we really hope to see you there!”

Torvill & Dean - Our Last Dance

Torvill & Dean announced their skating retirement on 14th February last year (“Bolero Day”, as they fondly call it) whilst in Sarajevo to commemorate the 40th anniversary of their historic Gold medal winning performance to Ravel’s Bolero at the 1984 Winter Olympics. This legendary display reached a UK television audience of 24 million people - it became one of the greatest sporting moments of the 20th Century - setting a new standard for world-class figure skating.

The 34-date tour will see the world’s most famous skaters perform at major entertainment venues across the UK for the very last time. Tickets are available now from TorvillandDean.com .

The dates are as follows:

11 – 13 April - London OVO Arena Wembley

15 – 16 April - Belfast SSE Arena

19 – 20 April - Sheffield Utilita Arena

23 – 24 April - Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

25 – 27 April - Birmingham Resorts World Arena

30 April – 1 May - Newcastle Utilita Arena

2 – 4 May - Manchester AO Arena

8 – 9 May - Liverpool M&S Bank Arena

10 – 11 May - Glasgow OVO Hydro

11 – 12 July -Nottingham Motorpoint Arena