Leyland star Liv Cooke returns to Lancashire amid split from American wife

Leyland born property entrepreneur and former world freestyle football champion Liv Cooke has returned to Lancashire, despite securing permanent residency in the United States earlier this year.

26-year-old Liv, who has been dividing her time between LA and the UK while overseeing a growing portfolio of property developments, is said to be back on home soil with renewed focus on scaling her businesses.

The former Woodlea Junior School, Balshaw's Church of England High School and Runshaw College pupil teased her homecoming last month, when she took to Instagram to reveal she had finally been granted a Green Card (aka as a premanent US resident card).

Sharing a photo of herself and her mum rejoicing at the card, Liv wrote in the caption: “I got the card!!! I’M COMING HOME 🥹🥲🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 14 months of being unable to return to my country, to my family, to my businesses and friends. Damn it has been tough. Get me on that plane and someone for the love of god please cook me a Sunday roast!”

Liv’s eventual return however comes amid reports that she has separated from her American wife, Gal Ozery.

Liv Cooke and her now estranged wife Gal at their home for the filming of Channel 5’s Rich House, Poor House. | Channel 5

Though the couple have always kept their relationship largely private, speculation intensified following a noticeable absence of joint appearances and social media posts recently.

The couple appeared together on Channel 5’s Rich House, Poor House, last year, where they swapped lives with a family living on the poverty line.

The emotional episode saw Liv pay off the family’s debts and offer free training to help them break into the property industry.

It was only their appearane on this Channel 5 show that first made their marriage public, with Liv admitting to the Lancashire Post that they actually got married in 2022.

Explaining their secrecy before the Channel 5 reveal, Liv told us: “I know a lot of people post their partner everywhere but for me, that's my private life. It sounds crazy to say this, but I'm not a big lover of social media. I use it for work, for promoting businesses but my actual personal life, I don't really feel we need to post that.... It's not like we've hidden it, like friends, family, they know, but in terms of going out publicly, it's not something that I was interested in doing.”

Amid rumous of a marriage breakdown, sources close to Liv have now confirmed the split, stating it occurred in the summer of this year.

Outside of her personal life, Liv’s success in property has continued to accelerate throughout 2025.

By mid-year, she had built her sixth seven-figure business and was named a finalist for Woman of the Year at the National Property Awards.

Her socially driven developments have provided housing for over 600 women escaping domestic and sexual abuse, establishing her as one of the UK’s most impactful entrepreneurs in property investment.

While she now holds permanent residency in the US, Liv’s long-term base remains undecided.

She is expected to continue working between Britain and Los Angeles, though her recent projects and public appearances suggest a renewed focus on UK operations.