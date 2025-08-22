I can finally return home says Lancashire's Liv Cooke as she leaves LA

Lancashire football freestyler turned multi-million pound property developer Liv Cooke has shared her delight at finally being able to return home from the US.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

26-year-old Liv was born and raised in Leyland, Lancashire, attending Woodlea Junior School, Balshaw's Church of England High School and Runshaw College.

For the past few years however, the seven-time world record holder has been living in Los Angeles, California, alongise her now wife, Gal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Earlier this year, the couple had to flee their home after their neighbourhood was affected by the Los Angeles wild fires which ravaged through the Californian city.

It appears however that the former freestyle champion, who now runs a multi-million pound property development business, is ready to swap her LA digs for good ‘ol England.

Yesterday, Liv shared a picture of herself and her mum, Pam Cooke, looking very excited as the social media star holds up a little card.

In the caption Liv wrote: “I got the card!!! I’M COMING HOME 🥹🥲🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 14 months of being unable to return to my country, to my family, to my businesses and friends. Damn it has been tough. Get me on that plane and someone for the love of god please cook me a Sunday roast!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Intrigued by this post, we approached Liv for more information, and she explained that she had finally been granted a Green Card (aka as a premanent resident card), meaning she could safely return home to Leyland without leaving her life in LA behind for good.

Liv Cooke and her mum celebrate her new Green Card as it means she can return home to Lancashire. | @livcookedevelopments on Instagram

Explaining why she wanted to come back to Leyland, Liv told us: “LA will still be my second home. I love it, the weather, the lifestyle, the pool in the garden etc but it doesn't have that British heart. You can't beat an English personality or Sunday roast.

“My family, my friends, my businesses are all in England. Call me crazy but I love my work, I'd much rather be on a dirty building site than by a pool.”

Indeed hours before flying, she shared another post to Instagram of herself playing in her LA pool with her dog and in the caption she wrote: “Last day at the pool before flying back to building sites, I truly cannot wait ✈️”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liv’s property business has become so successful it is now worth muliti-millions of pounds and she completes a mimum of five projects each month.

In July, she even completed the build of 56 beds for vulnerable women as part of her work to turn rundown properties into social housing for victims of domestic and sexual abuse.

When asked if the people of Lancashire can expect to see Liv involved in more work over here now, whether it be property or sport related, she replied: “I hope so! I’m excited to get back and add to the community where possible.”

Over night, Liv also shared more details of her journey home with her 1.9 million Instagram followers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

First, she shared a video of herself and her mum looking very cosy lying down under blankets in the first class section of an airplane.

This was then followed by a video of them in a taxi with five big suitcases surrounding them as Liv jokes to the camera “these are all mum’s suitcases by the way.”

As soon as she was back in Lancashire though, it was straight back to work as Liv’s next Instagram post was all about a 14k conversion she had done on a flat.

We hope you have time to enjoy the fun side of Lancashire