James announce huge tour with Manchester date - here's everything you need to know

James have announced their biggest ever arena tour, to take place in 2026. The tour dates include a variety of different cities, culminating at Co-op Live in Manchester. The band will be joined by special guests, Doves.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

James are an English rock band from Manchester, formed in 1982. They achieved popularity during the 1990s, with four top-10 hits on the UK Singles Chart and nine top-10 placings on the UK Albums Chart. The band's best-known singles include "Come Home", "Sit Down", "She's a Star" and "Laid.”

Tim Booth, lead singer of the band James, performs on the Sunset Stage as part of the Rock In Rio Festival at Cidade do Rock on September 14, 2024 | Getty Images

The band had their busiest ever Summer for live shows in 2025 which included a concert on the streets of Penamacor, Portugal where they played to over 20,000 fans. They are currently touring North America, performing their classic 1993 album Laid and play dates in South America later this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

James will be at Co-op Live on the 18th of April 2026 with doors opening at 7pm.

You can grab your tickets in the Co-op member presale at 09:30 on the 8th October 2025 or in the general sale at 09:30 on the 10th October 2025.