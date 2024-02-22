Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Greg James has taken a playful swipe at his former colleague Jordan North after it was revealed he's leaving Radio 1.

It was announced that Jordan, who is from Burnley but moved to Preston when he was 11, will be the new host of Capital Breakfast on Wednesday.

The news came just days after it was revealed that he would be leaving Radio 1.

Jordan will be the new host of Capital Breakfast (Photo by Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images)

He has been a presenter on BBC Radio 1 for ten years and has grown to become one of the station's most popular characters.

Jordan, a former St James' Lanehead Primary School pupil, posted the update to his 842,000 Instagram followers.

Hundreds have since commented, including fellow BBC Radio 1 presenter Greg James who appeared to take a light-hearted 'swipe' at Jordan for switching companies.

'Enjoy the money Jane,' Greg replied on Instagram, in reference to an iconic tantrum from a Come Dine With Me contestant.

He also made it clear he was staying put and in another dig, he posted a picture of earplugs and wrote: "Renewed my breakfast show contract so bought myself a little something to celebrate."

Greg James has taken a playful swipe at his former colleague (Photo by Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images)

Jordan will be taking over from Roman Kemp, who proudly introduced the new broadcaster onto the breakfast show live on air on Monday morning.

He will officially start in April 2024 and be presenting alongside Chris Stark and Sian Welby. Roman's last show will be on March 28.

Roman said: "You are going to absolutely love this Jordan. I have so much faith in you mate.

"It's hard leaving, it feels like your child, but you want it to go into good hands and I know with you it's going to be just that.

"Everyone, send as much love as possible to Jordan."

Jordan's radio career stretches way back with stints at Blackpool Pleasure Beach's in-house radio station, Capital Manchester and Lancashire radio station Rock FM.

Posting on on X, he said: "I just wanted to take this opportunity to thank all my wonderful colleagues/talented producers at Radio 1 who many I consider to be friends for life and will miss greatly, you've all reached out to me over the past 24 hours and it really has meant a lot."

He thanked everyone he's worked with over the years, including his co-host Vick Hope, calling her his "partner in crime".